KMA Silent Auction

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351 Sandhill Rd, Ottawa, ON K2K 0H7, Canada
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A stunning necklace engraved with the four Quls—elegant, meaningful, and spiritually uplifting. A perfect keepsake that blends beauty with devotion.
Lifetime warranty with Zudo
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A beautiful geode-inspired resin panel in soothing cream, beige, and gold tones, featuring elegant “Alhamdulillah” calligraphy. A stylish and uplifting decorative piece for any room.
8”x8”
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A captivating ocean-inspired resin piece on a birch panel, featuring deep blues and fluid textures that evoke the mystery and beauty of the sea. Perfect for adding a striking, artistic touch to any space.
10”x10”
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A finely crafted wood engraving featuring the four Quls, showcasing intricate detail and natural warmth. A meaningful and elegant piece for display in any home or office.
Starting bid
A finely crafted wood engraving featuring the four Quls, showcasing intricate detail and natural warmth. A meaningful and elegant piece for display in any home or office.
Starting bid
A beautifully crafted tabletop piece inspired by the iconic Dome of the Rock, featuring intricate detail and vibrant design. A striking decorative accent that adds cultural elegance to any room.
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Build and celebrate the iconic Al-Aqsa Mosque with this detailed LEGO set. Fun, educational, and perfect for all ages—combine creativity with cultural appreciation in every piece.
983 pcs
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A complete set for a fragrant experience—includes a sleek electric burner and a box of premium oud. Perfect for creating a warm, inviting atmosphere at home.
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Recreate the iconic Kaaba with this detailed LEGO set. Perfect for all ages, it’s a fun and educational way to celebrate faith, culture, and creativity.
446 pcs
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A high-quality, blank book designed for writing the entire Qur’an. Perfect for personal devotion, calligraphy practice, or creating a beautifully handwritten copy. Durable and elegant, ideal for preserving your work for years to come.
Starting bid
A stunning abaya featuring a kuffiyah-inspired design on the front with intricate beading, and a beautifully detailed map of Palestine on the back. A perfect blend of elegance, artistry, and cultural pride.
Starting bid
A stunning abaya featuring a kuffiyah-inspired design on the front with intricate beading, and a beautifully detailed map of Palestine on the back. A perfect blend of elegance, artistry, and cultural pride.
Starting bid
A striking abaya designed like a traditional kuffiyah, featuring “Palestine” elegantly written in Arabic on the back. A bold and stylish piece that celebrates heritage and culture.
Starting bid
A striking abaya designed like a traditional kuffiyah, featuring “Palestine” elegantly written in Arabic on the back. A bold and stylish piece that celebrates heritage and culture.
Starting bid
A refined calligraphic piece featuring the revered invocation “Ya Hayy, Ya Qayyum” (“O Ever-Living, O Sustainer”). Elegant lettering and balanced design make this artwork a meaningful and visually captivating addition to any collection.
10" diameter
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A beautifully crafted circular artwork featuring the Arabic calligraphy “Inna Allah Sami‘un Basir” (“Indeed, Allah is All-Hearing, All-Seeing”). Elegant script and balanced composition make this piece a striking spiritual and decorative addition to any space.
10" diameter
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A beautifully crafted wooden piece featuring the Qur’anic verse: “Verily, in the remembrance of Allah do hearts find ease” (Surah Ar-Ra’d). Elegant and inspiring, perfect for display on any tabletop.
Starting bid
A beautifully crafted wooden piece featuring one of the opening verses of Surah Ar-Rahman: “Rabb al-Mashriqayn wa Rabb al-Maghribayn, Fabi ayyi ala’i Rabbikuma tukathiban”. Elegant and inspiring, perfect for display on any tabletop.
Starting bid
A beautifully crafted wooden piece featuring the Qur’anic verse on the mercy and kindness owed to parents. Elegant and meaningful, perfect for display on any tabletop.
Starting bid
A finely crafted wooden piece featuring the Qur’anic verse reminding us of the value of God-consciousness. Elegant and thought-provoking, perfect for display on any tabletop.
Starting bid
A beautifully crafted wooden piece featuring the du‘a: “Ya Muqalib al-Qulub, Thabbit Qalbi ‘ala Deenik”
“O Turner of the hearts, make my heart steadfast upon Your religion.”
Elegant and meaningful, perfect for display on any tabletop.
Starting bid
A beautifully crafted wooden piece featuring the heartfelt du‘a of Prophet Nuh (Noah) from the Qur’an. Elegant and inspiring, perfect for display on any tabletop.
Starting bid
A set of two fridge magnets with detailed engraved designs. Each piece features clean craftsmanship and reliable magnetic backing, adding a stylish touch to any magnetic surface.
Starting bid
A set of two fridge magnets with detailed engraved designs. Each piece features clean craftsmanship and reliable magnetic backing, adding a stylish touch to any magnetic surface.
Starting bid
A set of two fridge magnets with detailed engraved designs. Each piece features clean craftsmanship and reliable magnetic backing, adding a stylish touch to any magnetic surface.
Starting bid
A set of two fridge magnets with detailed engraved designs. Each piece features clean craftsmanship and reliable magnetic backing, adding a stylish touch to any magnetic surface.
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in luxury with this ultra-soft mink blanket. Measuring 200 × 230 cm, it’s perfect for beds, sofas, or cozy evenings. Plush, lightweight, and durable, this blanket is easy to care for and brings warmth and elegance to any space.
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in luxury with this ultra-soft mink blanket. Measuring 200 × 230 cm, it’s perfect for beds, sofas, or cozy evenings. Plush, lightweight, and durable, this blanket is easy to care for and brings warmth and elegance to any space.
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in luxury with this ultra-soft mink blanket. Measuring 220 × 240 cm, it’s perfect for beds, sofas, or cozy evenings. Plush, lightweight, and durable, this blanket is easy to care for and brings warmth and elegance to any space.
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