KMCLT Membership Form

Anyone over the age of 16 who lives or works within the geographic boundaries of Kensington Market. The geographic boundaries for our Community Membership is the area bounded by the west side of Spadina Avenue, the south side of College Street, the east side of Bathurst Street, and the north side of Dundas Street.



Those who hold a Community Membership are eligible to vote.



Note: If you live slightly outside the geographic boundaries but identify as a member of the Kensington Market community, you can apply to the Board of Directors to be considered for a Community Membership.





Suggested Membership Donation Fee: $10