Knights and Tiaras: Enchanted Kingdom Adventure

Step into the fairytale with our exclusive Enchanted Table! This premium package includes: Seating for 10 guests, Premium table placement at the heart of the gala, A reserved table elegantly marked with your family name, Experience the royal treatment and create memories fit for a kingdom!

Step into the fairytale with our exclusive Enchanted Table! This premium package includes: Seating for 10 guests, Premium table placement at the heart of the gala, A reserved table elegantly marked with your family name, Experience the royal treatment and create memories fit for a kingdom!

seeMoreDetailsMobile