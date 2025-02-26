Knights and Tiaras: Enchanted Kingdom Adventure

Includes entry for 1 Adult & 1 Child. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Additional Child/Adult Ticket
CA$55
Need to add an extra guest to your royal party? This ticket allows you to include an additional child or adult in your reservation.
Family of Four Package
CA$220
Enjoy a magical evening with your family! This package includes admission for 2 adults & 2 children to experience the enchantment together.
Enchanted Table
CA$550
Step into the fairytale with our exclusive Enchanted Table! This premium package includes: Seating for 10 guests,
Premium table placement at the heart of the gala,
A reserved table elegantly marked with your family name, Experience the royal treatment and create memories fit for a kingdom!
