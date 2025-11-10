STEINBACH CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS INC.

Offered by

STEINBACH CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS INC.

Know Truth Apparel

Know Truth Classic 1 T-Shirt - White item
Know Truth Classic 1 T-Shirt - White item
Know Truth Classic 1 T-Shirt - White
$30

This classic design features a minimalist front design with the KT logo and a bold back graphic. Made for comfort and inspiration, it’s perfect for expressing faith with style and simplicity.

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Know Truth Classic 1 Hoodie - Grey item
Know Truth Classic 1 Hoodie - Grey item
Know Truth Classic 1 Hoodie - Grey
$50

This classic design features a minimalist front design with the KT logo and a bold back graphic. Made for comfort and inspiration, it’s perfect for expressing faith with style and simplicity.

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Live Like Jesus T-Shirt item
Live Like Jesus T-Shirt item
Live Like Jesus T-Shirt
$30

This sleek design features a minimalist front text and a bold back design declaring “Know the Truth & Live like Jesus.” This design combines modern style with a powerful message.

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Live Like Jesus Hoodie item
Live Like Jesus Hoodie item
Live Like Jesus Hoodie
$50

This sleek design features a minimalist front text and a bold back design declaring “Know the Truth & Live like Jesus.” This design combines modern style with a powerful message.

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Know Truth Classic 2 T-Shirt item
Know Truth Classic 2 T-Shirt item
Know Truth Classic 2 T-Shirt
$30

This classic design features a simple yet bold front design and a large gold cross radiating in Truth. Made for comfort and inspiration, it’s perfect for expressing faith with style and simplicity. 

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Know Truth Classic 2 Hoodie item
Know Truth Classic 2 Hoodie item
Know Truth Classic 2 Hoodie
$50

This classic design features a simple yet bold front design and a large gold cross radiating in Truth. Made for comfort and inspiration, it’s perfect for expressing faith with style and simplicity. 

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Truth Will Set You Free T-Shirt - White item
Truth Will Set You Free T-Shirt - White item
Truth Will Set You Free T-Shirt - White
$30

This design features a bold front text and an impactful back design inspired by John 8:32, reminding us Truth brings freedom. Its striking black graphics and meaningful message, make it a statement piece for those who value faith and clarity. 

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Truth Will Set You Free Hoodie - Grey item
Truth Will Set You Free Hoodie - Grey item
Truth Will Set You Free Hoodie - Grey
$50

This design features a bold front text and an impactful back design inspired by John 8:32, reminding us Truth brings freedom. Its striking black graphics and meaningful message, make it a statement piece for those who value faith and clarity. 

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