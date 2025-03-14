Knowing Ourselves, Knowing Our Stories

This free ticket grants access to the Jackson Park Project Community Gathering on April 12, 2025. Enjoy a digital exhibition, panel discussions, performances, and networking. Light breakfast & lunch included.
This free ticket grants access to the Jackson Park Project Community Gathering on April 12, 2025. Enjoy a digital exhibition, panel discussions, performances, and networking. Light breakfast & lunch included.
Add a donation for The Jackson Park Project
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!