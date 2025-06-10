Kootenay Co-op Radio - Shambhala Music Festival Online Fundraising Auction!

Prize Details: ● Prize: 1 General Admission Ticket to Shambhala Music Festival (valued at $579.00 CAD + taxes & fees) ● Festival Dates: All tickets are General Admission (GA) and grant access to the Festival Site from 8:00 AM (PDT) on Friday, July 25th, 2025 until Monday, July 28th, 2025. ● Included: Your ticket grants free tent camping and free parking - paid camping and parking upgrades are available upon arrival. Must be 19+ to attend. ● Location: Salmo River Ranch, British Columbia, Canada. How to Claim Your Ticket: To claim your ticket, please follow these steps: 1. Confirmation: KCR will send you the email information to confirm your prize acceptance with Shambhala Music Festival. You will need to include your full name, email address, phone number, and where you won the prize (event name & date) 2. Redemption: After confirming, Shambhala Music Festival will issue your ticket to your online User Portal. This ticket is non-transferable and will be registered under your name. 3. Prepare for Shambhala 2025: Full instructions for entry and camping options are provided on our website www.shambhalamusicfestival.com

