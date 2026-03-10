Kootenay Tourism Summit

The program kicks off on Tuesday afternoon and will include guest speakers, thought leaders and inspiring panelists from around the region and beyond.





Tourism Fernie presents the Tuesday evening social event with an opportunity to get out and explore Fernie’s legendary restaurants and bars.





Breakfast and lunch are included along with a full-day program on the Wednesday.





We will also be holding optional guided experiences around Fernie on the Tuesday morning for those choosing to arrive on Monday night.





Please note that Zeffy, the registration platform we are using, will add on a suggested donation. This is not required. You can change the amount to 0 by clicking the "support the platform" box, select "other" and enter 0 as the amount.