Kootenay Wild Mentors Silent Auction

Classic Antarctica Air-Cruise

Dec 11-18, 2025

Aboard Magellan Explorer

In a Deluxe Veranda cabin with a bed that can be configured as either a king-size or two twin beds.

The trip starts and ends in Punta Arenas, Chile

Valued at 50,990 USD (approx. 71,300 CAD)



Trip

The trip is Antarctica21’s Dec 11-18, 2025 Classic Antarctica Air-Cruise aboard Magellan Explorer. No changes or refunds possible.



Arrival information

Travelers must arrive in Punta Arenas by 2:00 PM on Day 1 of the itinerary. Travelers who miss this deadline will not be able to participate in the trip, and no refund will be extended. On the last day of the expedition, travelers are strongly encouraged to book flights departing in the late afternoon. We strongly recommend booking flexible airfare and avoiding tight flight connections. Travel to and from Punta Arenas is not included in the package and must be booked separately.



Baggage Allowance

The maximum luggage weight allowed on flights to and from Antarctica is 25 kg (55 lbs) per passenger, including hand luggage. Luggage will be weighed. For trips starting and ending in Punta Arenas, luggage exceeding this weight limit can be left in custody with Antarctica21.



Insurance

Participants must be adequately covered by a travel insurance policy that includes aero-medical evacuation from Antarctica.



My Expedition Portal

Travelers are required to review the My Expedition portal at myexpedition21.com prior to departure. The participation form should be submitted upon reservation.



Adventure Activities

Sea Kayaking and Hiking & Snowshoeing are available as optional adventure activities on selected departures. It is recommended to book the Sea Kayaking program at the time of reservation as spaces are limited, and the Hiking & Snowshoeing excursion can be booked on board.



Contingency Plan

The “Important Trip Details” and “Contingency Plan” sections of the brochure detail the plan should unfavorable weather conditions impact the operation of the Antarctic flight. Travelers should review and understand these details, in addition to the Terms and Conditions.



Entry Visas

Travelers should check the entry requirements for Chile, based on their nationality.



Travel Tips and Details

A lot of important details are outlined here:

https://www.antarctica21.com/travel-tips-antarctica





Expedition Highlights

Journey past towering icebergs and through ice-filled fjords in Antarctica's most scenic waterways.

Witness Antarctica's extraordinary wildlife, from curious penguins to breaching whales and lounging seals.

When weather allows it, step ashore on the Antarctic Peninsula and South Shetland Islands, walking where few have ventured.

Experience the thrill of Zodiac excursions, navigating between glaciers and through pristine polar waters.

Learn from expert polar guides during daily presentations and guided landings at remarkable Antarctic sites.

Sail aboard our boutique expedition ship, enjoying premium comfort while exploring Earth's last frontier.



Itinerary

Day 1 - December 11, 2025

Start of the Air-Cruise

Arrive in Punta Arenas, Chile, where you are welcomed by Antarctica21 staff and transferred to your hotel. Before 2 PM, you are expected at Explorers House for your check-in, for a mandatory briefing that provides important information about your air-cruise and essential guidelines for Antarctic visitors. Later, gather for a welcome dinner and meet your fellow adventurers while enjoying a typical regional menu.

Day 2 - December 12, 2025

Scheduled Flight to Antarctica

A two-hour exclusive chartered flight takes you from Punta Arenas to King George Island, in the South Shetland Islands. As you exit the aircraft, the clear Antarctic air fills your lungs for the first time. You then board a transfer vehicle and pass Chile’s Frei Station and Russia’s Bellingshausen Station to reach the shore and board a Zodiac that will take you to your boutique expedition vessel.

Day 3 – 6 - December 13-16, 2025

Exploring Antarctica

Cruise between the South Shetland Islands and the western coast of the Antarctic Peninsula, sailing along ice-filled fjords and among spectacular icebergs, while enjoying the company of seabirds, penguins, seals, and whales. Each day disembark by Zodiac and explore the landscape together with expert polar guides. On board the ship, attend an engaging program of educational presentations, and enjoy spectacular views from the lounge while sharing your daily adventures with fellow guests. No journey is the same, and flexibility is the key to success in Antarctica. The Expedition Team plans the voyage route to take advantage of the ever-changing opportunities provided by nature, crafting a unique and extraordinary experience every time. While the exact itinerary changes with each expedition, you will explore several sites that offer the best possible overview of the varied Antarctic environment. Your voyage may include visits to sites in the South Shetland Islands, the Antarctic Sound, the Gerlache Strait, and the Penola Strait.

Day 7 - December 17, 2025

Scheduled Return Flight from Antarctica

Return to King George Island and bid farewell to Antarctica before boarding the chartered flight back to Punta Arenas. Upon arrival, transfer to your hotel for the night. (Note: Meals in Punta Arenas are at your leisure and not included in the program).

Day 8 - December 18, 2025

End of the Air-Cruise

After breakfast, transfer to the Punta Arenas airport for your onward flight.



Here is the brochure with complete details.



