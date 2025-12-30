Manitoba Korean Canadian Community Resource Network, Inc.

Hosted by

Manitoba Korean Canadian Community Resource Network, Inc.

About this event

Korean Lunar New Year Celebration

90 Rupert Ave

Winnipeg, MB R3B 0N2, Canada

Adult
$60

(Includes Food)

Student
$50

(Includes Food)


*To receive senior or student discounts, an official photo ID proving eligibility (age or student status) is required for entry.

Senior (65+)
$40

(Includes Food)


*To receive senior or student discounts, an official photo ID proving eligibility (age or student status) is required for entry.

Child (115cm-140cm) or under 12
$30

(Includes Food)

Adult - ** EVENTS - NO FOOD **
$40

Events ONLY - No Food Included

Student - ** EVENTS - NO FOOD **
$30

Events ONLY - No Food Included


*To receive senior or student discounts, an official photo ID proving eligibility (age or student status) is required for entry.

Senior (65+) - ** EVENTS - NO FOOD **
$20

Events ONLY - No Food Included


*To receive senior or student discounts, an official photo ID proving eligibility (age or student status) is required for entry.

Child (115cm-140cm) or under 12 - ** EVENTS - NO FOOD **
$15

Events ONLY - No Food Included

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