Kosa Folk Arts Membership

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
A great option for individuals on a limited income and students.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
A great option for families on a limited income, and individuals able to offer a little more financial support.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
A great option for families and individuals able to offer more financial support.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
If you are passionate about the work of Kosa Folk Arts and have the means to offer a bit more financial support, this is the option for you. Know that with this level of support, you enable Kosa to increase accessibility of programming to community members who otherwise would not be able to afford it.
This is also a great option for multi-generational families.
*if opting for an amount over $100, please purchase the $100 Firekeeper membership and donate the desired balance through the DONATE section.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
If you are passionate about the work Kosa Folk Arts is doing, and have the means to offer more financial support, this is the membership option for you. Know that with this level of support you provide Kosa the financial stability to work towards long term goals, grow our programming, and build the organisation for future generations.
This is also a great option for multi-generational families, or In-Memoriam giving.
*if opting for an amount over $500, please purchase the $500 Patron membership and donate the desired balance through the DONATE section.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing