KOT Youth Hike 2026

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About this event
Member Price - For existing KOT members
For non-existing KOT members.
Note - This option is strictly for Non-members who wish to enroll as KOT members for 2026 and participate in the upcoming hike.
Enrolling as a KOT member enables you to receive discounted/free tickets for our programs, and extra sponsorship benefits during events. You can avail lower advertising rates and personal or business promotion on the social channels
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!