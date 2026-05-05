Hosted by

Konkan Organization of Toronto

About this event

KOT Youth Hike 2026

Member Price
Free

Member Price - For existing KOT members

Non-Member Price
$5

For non-existing KOT members.

Membership Fee
$10

Note - This option is strictly for Non-members who wish to enroll as KOT members for 2026 and participate in the upcoming hike.

Enrolling as a KOT member enables you to receive discounted/free tickets for our programs, and extra sponsorship benefits during events. You can avail lower advertising rates and personal or business promotion on the social channels

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