KP & Soraya Hafez Playground: Laughing Together, Building Together

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Starting bid
A household recreation center pass.
Four Edmonton Valley Zoo passes
Four Muttart Conservatory passes
Starting bid
2 tickets to a 2026 regular-season Riverhawks game.
Voucher lets you select which game.
please note that these vouchers will not be redeemable until the single game tickets go on sale closer to the season.
Starting bid
This letter entitles you to 2 complimentary tickets (based on availability) to:
Cyrano de Bergerac
By Edmond Rostand
Adapted by Jessy Ardern
Directed by Amanda Goldberg
Voucher valid:
May 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 2026 at 7:30PM
May 9, 10, 16, 17, 2026 at 1:30PM
This bold reimagining of a timeless classic brings a fresh, witty edge to the story of love, poetry, and identity. Follow a brilliant and fiercely romantic soul, whose sharp tongue and sword conceal a tender heart and deep insecurities. With daring duels, lyrical wordplay, and unspoken love, this adaptation explores the complexities of courage and vulnerability in a world obsessed with appearances. Balancing humor and heartbreak, it redefines heroism with panache and soul, inviting audiences to rediscover the power of authenticity and the longing for true connection. This is a must-see theatrical experience brimming with charm, passion, and adventure.
Recommended for ages 12+
Starting bid
2 Passes for 1 hour - unlimited balls at Snow Valley Target Golf, Max 2 people per tee box
Family Friendly driving range at the base of the hill, with family-friendly targets
Starting bid
2 Passes for 1 hour - unlimited balls at Snow Valley Target Golf, Max 2 people per tee box
Family Friendly driving range at the base of the hill, with family-friendly targets
Starting bid
2 Beautiful throw pillows
Starting bid
Youth Soccer Net
Obstacle Course Activities
Water Bottles
Starting bid
Boccee Ball Set and two water bottles
Starting bid
The Canon PIXMA MG5520 is a wireless inkjet all-in-one printer designed for home use, featuring printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. It connects via 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, enabling mobile printing via the Canon PRINT app, AirPrint, and cloud services. The unit includes a 2.5-inch LCD screen for easy navigation and supports automatic duplex printing
Starting bid
The Keurig K-Supreme is a single-serve coffee maker featuring MultiStream Technology for even grounds saturation, improving flavor extraction. It includes a 66-ounce dual-position reservoir, 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12 oz brew sizes, a "Strong" setting, an "Over Ice" option, and enables back-to-back brewing.
Starting bid
One team session - up to 20 participants.
All our group fitness dryland classes are fitness and performance programs that keep you in peak shape, thus allowing you to enjoy the best from your body as you participate in your favorite sports. You will enjoy training with small groups, making the course exciting. Having a personalized and exclusive training session under the watchful eyes of highly skilled fitness experts will assist you in reaching your goals faster. You can also form your group to learn with your teammates or friends.
Starting bid
OttLite desk lamps, known for their proprietary ClearSun® LED technology, reduce eyestrain by up to 51% and feature a high Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 95+ for natural, accurate lighting.
Starting bid
Scented multipurpose cleaning wipes
4 Scented Wax Bars
Wall plug Warmer
2 Air Fresheners
Starting bid
3 Scented Wax Bars
Wall plug Warmer
2 Air Fresheners
Starting bid
Lovely the Llama scentsy buddy
Scented multipurpose cleaning wipes
4 Air Fresheners
1 Scented Sachet
Starting bid
9 Tupperwear Bowls
1 Ice Cream Sandwich cookie sheet
Starting bid
Assorted Meal Preps
Season Shakers
Balsamic Vinaigrette Seasoning
Sweet & Smokey
Maple Sugar Grinder
South West Ranch
Banh Mi
BBQ x2
Za'atar
Mango Curry
Carne Asada
Package for Quick Meals
Sweet chili
Spanish Rice
Tuscan Herb Risotto
Chicken Fried Rice
Tandoor Chicken Curry
Spinach & Artichoke
Cincinnati Chili
Thai Red Curry
Cheese, Chive & Bacon
Silicone Sponges
Scissors
2 Kids Aprons
Slicer
Bagel Portion and Silicon Pan
Easy Scrape
Prep Bowls
Starting bid
3 X 110lm BBQ sauces.
Chipotle, Black Pepper and BBQ
6 X 40g Spice Rubs -
Mesquite, Cajun, Southwest, Caribbean, Mexican, Memphis
Ginger Teriyaki Seasoning
Starting bid
Lawn Darts Game Set
Starting bid
$150 Canadian Tire Gift Card
3 X 110lm BBQ sauces. Chipotle, Black Pepper and BBQ
6 X 40g Spice Rubs - Mesquite, Cajun, Southwest, Caribbean, Mexican, Memphis
Popcorn Kit - Butter, Caramel, Spicy, Original flavors
Starting bid
Popcorn Kit -
Butter, Caramel, Spicy, Original flavors
Starting bid
Cyborg Hand
Play-Doh Kits
Kinetic Sand
Candy
Foam Hockey Pucks
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