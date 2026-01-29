KP & Soraya Hafez Playground: Laughing Together, Building Together

One team session - up to 20 participants.



All our group fitness dryland classes are fitness and performance programs that keep you in peak shape, thus allowing you to enjoy the best from your body as you participate in your favorite sports. You will enjoy training with small groups, making the course exciting. Having a personalized and exclusive training session under the watchful eyes of highly skilled fitness experts will assist you in reaching your goals faster. You can also form your group to learn with your teammates or friends.