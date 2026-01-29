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Kamikaze Punishment Foundation

About this event

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KP & Soraya Hafez Playground: Laughing Together, Building Together

City Attraction Passes item
City Attraction Passes
$5

Starting bid

A household recreation center pass.


Four Edmonton Valley Zoo passes

Four Muttart Conservatory passes



2 tickets to a 2026 regular-season Riverhawks game item
2 tickets to a 2026 regular-season Riverhawks game
$5

Starting bid

2 tickets to a 2026 regular-season Riverhawks game.


Voucher lets you select which game.


please note that these vouchers will not be redeemable until the single game tickets go on sale closer to the season.

2 Tickets to Cyrano de Bergerac item
2 Tickets to Cyrano de Bergerac
$10

Starting bid

This letter entitles you to 2 complimentary tickets (based on availability) to:

Cyrano de Bergerac

By Edmond Rostand

Adapted by Jessy Ardern

Directed by Amanda Goldberg


Voucher valid:

May 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 2026 at 7:30PM

May 9, 10, 16, 17, 2026 at 1:30PM


This bold reimagining of a timeless classic brings a fresh, witty edge to the story of love, poetry, and identity. Follow a brilliant and fiercely romantic soul, whose sharp tongue and sword conceal a tender heart and deep insecurities. With daring duels, lyrical wordplay, and unspoken love, this adaptation explores the complexities of courage and vulnerability in a world obsessed with appearances. Balancing humor and heartbreak, it redefines heroism with panache and soul, inviting audiences to rediscover the power of authenticity and the longing for true connection. This is a must-see theatrical experience brimming with charm, passion, and adventure.


Recommended for ages 12+

2 - Snow Valley Driving Range item
2 - Snow Valley Driving Range
$5

Starting bid

2 Passes for 1 hour - unlimited balls at Snow Valley Target Golf, Max 2 people per tee box


Family Friendly driving range at the base of the hill, with family-friendly targets

2 - Snow Valley Driving Range item
2 - Snow Valley Driving Range
$5

Starting bid

2 Passes for 1 hour - unlimited balls at Snow Valley Target Golf, Max 2 people per tee box


Family Friendly driving range at the base of the hill, with family-friendly targets

Throw Pillows item
Throw Pillows item
Throw Pillows item
Throw Pillows
$5

Starting bid

2 Beautiful throw pillows

Backyard Sports item
Backyard Sports item
Backyard Sports
$5

Starting bid

Youth Soccer Net
Obstacle Course Activities 
Water Bottles

Boccee Ball item
Boccee Ball item
Boccee Ball
$5

Starting bid

Boccee Ball Set and two water bottles

Canon Wireless Printer item
Canon Wireless Printer
$5

Starting bid

The Canon PIXMA MG5520 is a wireless inkjet all-in-one printer designed for home use, featuring printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. It connects via 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, enabling mobile printing via the Canon PRINT app, AirPrint, and cloud services. The unit includes a 2.5-inch LCD screen for easy navigation and supports automatic duplex printing

Keurig K-Supreme item
Keurig K-Supreme
$10

Starting bid

The Keurig K-Supreme is a single-serve coffee maker featuring MultiStream Technology for even grounds saturation, improving flavor extraction. It includes a 66-ounce dual-position reservoir, 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12 oz brew sizes, a "Strong" setting, an "Over Ice" option, and enables back-to-back brewing.

KP Dryland Training Session item
KP Dryland Training Session
$10

Starting bid

One team session - up to 20 participants.

All our group fitness dryland classes are fitness and performance programs that keep you in peak shape, thus allowing you to enjoy the best from your body as you participate in your favorite sports. You will enjoy training with small groups, making the course exciting. Having a personalized and exclusive training session under the watchful eyes of highly skilled fitness experts will assist you in reaching your goals faster. You can also form your group to learn with your teammates or friends.

OttLite desk lamp item
OttLite desk lamp
$5

Starting bid

OttLite desk lamps, known for their proprietary ClearSun® LED technology, reduce eyestrain by up to 51% and feature a high Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 95+ for natural, accurate lighting.

Scentsy Package #1 item
Scentsy Package #1 item
Scentsy Package #1
$5

Starting bid

Scented multipurpose cleaning wipes
4 Scented Wax Bars
Wall plug Warmer
2 Air Fresheners

Scentsy Package #2 item
Scentsy Package #2 item
Scentsy Package #2
$5

Starting bid

3 Scented Wax Bars
Wall plug Warmer
2 Air Fresheners

Scentsy Package #3 item
Scentsy Package #3 item
Scentsy Package #3
$5

Starting bid

Lovely the Llama scentsy buddy
Scented multipurpose cleaning wipes
4 Air Fresheners
1 Scented Sachet

Tupperware bowls and Ice Cream Sandwich Sheet item
Tupperware bowls and Ice Cream Sandwich Sheet
$5

Starting bid

9 Tupperwear Bowls
1 Ice Cream Sandwich cookie sheet

Epicure Package item
Epicure Package
$10

Starting bid

Assorted Meal Preps


Season Shakers

Balsamic Vinaigrette Seasoning

Sweet & Smokey

Maple Sugar Grinder

South West Ranch

Banh Mi

BBQ x2

Za'atar

Mango Curry

Carne Asada


Package for Quick Meals

Sweet chili

Spanish Rice

Tuscan Herb Risotto

Chicken Fried Rice

Tandoor Chicken Curry

Spinach & Artichoke

Cincinnati Chili

Thai Red Curry

Cheese, Chive & Bacon


Silicone Sponges

Scissors

2 Kids Aprons

Slicer

Bagel Portion and Silicon Pan

Easy Scrape

Prep Bowls


BBQ Rubs and Sauces item
BBQ Rubs and Sauces
$5

Starting bid

3 X 110lm BBQ sauces. 

Chipotle, Black Pepper and BBQ

6 X 40g Spice Rubs -

Mesquite, Cajun, Southwest, Caribbean, Mexican, Memphis


Ginger Teriyaki Seasoning

Lawn Darts item
Lawn Darts
$5

Starting bid

Lawn Darts Game Set

Grill & Chill Gift Bundle item
Grill & Chill Gift Bundle
$25

Starting bid

$150 Canadian Tire Gift Card

3 X 110lm BBQ sauces.  Chipotle, Black Pepper and BBQ

6 X 40g Spice Rubs - Mesquite, Cajun, Southwest, Caribbean, Mexican, Memphis

Popcorn Kit - Butter, Caramel, Spicy, Original flavors

Popcorn Kit item
Popcorn Kit
$5

Starting bid

Popcorn Kit -

Butter, Caramel, Spicy, Original flavors

Kids Entertainment Basket item
Kids Entertainment Basket
$5

Starting bid

Cyborg Hand

Play-Doh Kits

Kinetic Sand

Candy

Foam Hockey Pucks

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