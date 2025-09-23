KRA Foundation Silent Auction

Starting bid
Take this epic, top of the line Coleman cooler home, filled with curated local wines, beers, spirits and beverages.
This is either the perfect starter pack for parents at the water ramps, or a great addition to your camping set up for the summer!
Thank you to the Kaisaris Family for their generous donation of this item. Valued at $450
The most central location in the Okanagan for wine touring, beaches, the farmers market and more! Also, the Lakeside Resort is just 30 minutes by car to Apex Mtn!
Treat yourself to a luxurious overnight stay.
Thank you to Kelsey and the team at Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre for this generous donation.
Stay at the Tantalus Lodge in Whistler for 2 nights, and be welcomed with a VIP package on arrival. Valid to book from April 1st to October 15th, 2026
Thank you for the generous donation item from Doug DeYagher. Valued at $800
Stay warm and dry this winter in style, with the Virtika bib ski pants in black.
– OEKO-TEX® certified PFAS-free (no forever chemicals) 3-layer, 25k waterproof / breathable shell
– DWR (durable water-repellant) coating and 100% taped seams
– Zip-off bib with adjustable suspenders
– Elastic waist cinchers plus belt loops to customize your fit when not using the bib
– 2 mesh protected crotch vents
– 7 zippered waterproof pockets including phone pocket
– Adjustable pant cuff spreaders with locking zipper
– Elastic boot gators made from 3L shell fabric, with lace hook
– Double stitched bar-tacked seams in high stress areas
– Reinforced crotch with diamond technology
Thank you for your donating the item, Kristi Enterprises ltd.
Whiskey master Andrew Hall hosts you and up to 10 friends for an intimate and in-depth Scotch tasting. The Vault Liquor Merchants is located in Downtown Penticton, featuring a refurbished old bank vault that will be your home for the evening. Take part in a guided tasting of single malts and snack on local charcuterie. Intimate and exclusive!
This tasting is valued at $1000
Thank you for donating this item, Andrew and the team at the Vault!
There are 2 (that's right, 2) freestyle competitions at Panorama this year, so make sure you've got these lift tickets!
This is also just a great reason to plan a quick getaway to Pano this season.
Value: $379
Thanks to the team at Alto Kitchen (located at the foot of the hill) for this generous donation! Make sure you stop in for apres!
Just in time for holiday entertaining! Enjoy six bottles from the iconic, Joie Farm winery in Naramata and share with your friends and family (or not!). Discover these critically acclaimed wines for yourself this holiday season.
Joie Farm 2024 Noble Blend (white) x 2
Joie Farm 2023 Gamay Noir x 2
Joie Farm 2023 En Famille Pinot Noir x 2
Pick up and delivery available.
Thank you for donating this basket - Jen, BJ, Alistair, Rich and the whole winery team!
Is this the best pizza in the Okanagan? Locals know, and travellers can find out when they are in town in December or Februrary for either Noram Freestyle Comp!
Scoop a great deal on dinner, or pick up a thoughtful gift for a friend!
Thank you for supporting this cause Chris, Heather and the whole Tratto team!
Are you cold.... and wish you were vacationing in Spain? Don't we all! Chulo Tapas is the next best thing. Pick up a gift card at a great price for friends, family or yourself!
Thank you Chris and the Chulo team for the generous donation!
Enjoy all the epic ski films spanning the almost 30 years of TGR! Available for you whenever you want via internet or streaming service like Roku. Plus major discounts on TGR swag from their shop!
Value = $72
Thank you to the Jones family for this generous donation!
Perfect for camping or spectating! These are incredibly comfortable and portable camping chairs with cup holders.
Thank you to Crux Mechanical for this donation
Exactly what you need to stay bright eyed and ready to go for those early mornings!
Thank you Izumi Aioki for this donation!
Maybe the most useful item you can bid on? Or, a hot awesome gift or stocking stuffer! You know how to use this!
Daily stretching, mobility and conditioning routines for everyone who wants to ski comfortably and pain free. Run by physios, athletic therapists and trainers, this course is for all the parents and family who want to follow their freestyler around the mountain!
Value $120
Thank you to Sarah, Joel and the Dynamic crew for the donation!
This is an outstanding blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon. Full bodied, juicy and yes, it would make a great addition to any dinner party or cellar! 100% VQA grapes tended by a local winemaking family with French roots who love to ski (They are racers, but that's A OK!)
Thank you to Penelope and Dylan Roche for the donation!
Curated by the wine professionals at Okanagan Wine Club, here are six Okanagan wines that show off this amazing wine region. BONUS - They will ship direct to your door!
Hester Creek Estate
Over The Fence Winery
Joie Farm
Adega Estates
Rust Wine Co
Marichel Estate Vineyards
Value - $180+shipping
Thank you to the team at OWC - Kerry, Kelsey and Joel
The best kitchen invention ever! You can make anything (even yogurt), and it's also a great item to have in your travel kit for ski season when you don't know what that Airbnb kitchen has stocked....
Thank you to the Gingras family for this donation!
Two stunning bottles from this top Okanagan winery. Hester Creek planted vines back in the 1960s and has produced award winning wines for over 50 years!
Included in this gift pack:
Thanks to the team at Hester Creek for this generous donation
High quality and super cozy! Stay warm this winter : )
High quality and super cozy! Stay warm this winter : )
Fashionable ladies eyewear with so many styles to choose from!
A durable, high quality ball cap from this great outerwear company!
Smith Method Pro Mips - Round Countour Fit Helmet - MEDIUM
*please note, this helmet is a contour fit, and sits on the head a bit more like a large - see Smith website for exact 'fit' dimensions.
