Kingston Roller Derby

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Kingston Roller Derby

About this event

KRD 2026 Season Passes + Advanced Tickets

303 York St

Kingston, ON K7K 4M4, Canada

2026 Season Pass
$40

The Season Pass entitles 1 entry to all KRD's Home Bouts in the 2025 season.

2026 Season Pass Plus Package
$50

The Season Pass entitles 1 entry to all KRD's Home Bouts + 1 KRD Tshirt + 1 refreshment voucher in the 2025 season.

2026 Couples Season Pass
$70

The Couples Season Pass entitles 2 entries to all KRD's Home Bouts in the 2025 season.

2026 Couples Season Pass Plus Package
$80

The Couples Season Pass entitles 2 entries to all KRD's Home Bouts + 2 tote bags + 2 refreshment vouchers in the 2025 season.

April 25 - Spring Loaded Advance Ticket
$12
Available until Apr 25

This early bird special entitles 1 discounted entry to KRD's home bout on April 25, 2026.

May 23 - Derby Daze Advance Ticket
$12
Available until May 23

This early bird special entitles 1 discounted entry to KRD's home bout on May 23, 2026.

June 27 - Meltdown Mayhem Advance Ticket
$12
Available until Jun 27

This early bird special entitles 1 discounted entry to KRD's home bout on June 27, 2026.

September 12 - Back to Cruel XV Advance Ticket
$12
Available until Sep 12

This early bird special entitles 1 discounted entry to KRD's home bout on September 12, 2026.

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