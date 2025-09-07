KRD 2026 Season Passes + Advanced Tickets

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About this event
The Season Pass entitles 1 entry to all KRD's Home Bouts in the 2025 season.
The Season Pass entitles 1 entry to all KRD's Home Bouts + 1 KRD Tshirt + 1 refreshment voucher in the 2025 season.
The Couples Season Pass entitles 2 entries to all KRD's Home Bouts in the 2025 season.
The Couples Season Pass entitles 2 entries to all KRD's Home Bouts + 2 tote bags + 2 refreshment vouchers in the 2025 season.
This early bird special entitles 1 discounted entry to KRD's home bout on April 25, 2026.
This early bird special entitles 1 discounted entry to KRD's home bout on May 23, 2026.
This early bird special entitles 1 discounted entry to KRD's home bout on June 27, 2026.
This early bird special entitles 1 discounted entry to KRD's home bout on September 12, 2026.
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