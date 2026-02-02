KW Bravehearts Table Tennis Membership Form - February 2026 - April 2026

Hosted by
This option will entitle the member to play on both days Tuesdays & Thursdays [between 8:30 to 20:30 for 3 months or 24 sessions*.
This is not transferable.
* Church may be closed for their internal events and we will be notified if one of the sessions is not available for us.
This option will entitle the member to play on both days Tuesdays & Thursdays [between 18:30 to 20:30 , only for 1 month or 8 sessions*.
This is not transferable.
* Church may be closed for their internal events and we will be notified if one of the sessions is not available for us.
This option will entitle the member to play on both days Tuesdays & Thursdays [between 8:30 to 20:30 only for 1 month or 8 sessions*.
This is not transferable.
* Church may be closed for their internal events and we will be notified if one of the sessions is not available for us.
This option will entitle the member to play on both days Tuesdays & Thursdays [between 8:30 to 20:30}, only for 1 month or 8 sessions*.
This is not transferable.
* Church may be closed for their internal events and we will be notified if one of the sessions is not available for us.
This option will entitle the member to play on one of days (either Tuesdays or Thursdays [between 8:30 to 20:30, only for 3 months or 12 sessions*.
This is not transferable.
* Church may be closed for their internal events and we will be notified if one of the sessions is not available for us.
This option will entitle the member to play on one of days (either Tuesdays or Thursdays [between 8:30 to 20:30}, only for 1 months or 4 sessions*.
This is not transferable.
* Church may be closed for their internal events and we will be notified if one of the sessions is not available for us.
