KWBraveheartsSport and Recreational Club

Hosted by

KWBraveheartsSport and Recreational Club

About this event

KW Bravehearts Table Tennis Membership Form - November 2025 - January 2026

2729 Fischer-Hallman Rd

Ayr, ON N0B 1E0, Canada

November'25 to January'26 Booking
$80

This option will entitle the member to play on both days Tuesdays & Saturdays [between 18:00 to 20:00 / 9:30 am to 11:30 am} . for 3 months or 24 sessions*.

This is not transferable.

* Church may be closed for their internal events and we will be notified if one of the sessions is not available for us.

November 2025 Booking
$50

This option will entitle the member to play on both days Tuesdays & Saturdays [between 18:00 to 20:00 / 9:30 am to 11:30 am}, only for 1 month or 8 sessions*.

This is not transferable.

* Church may be closed for their internal events and we will be notified if one of the sessions is not available for us.

December 2025 Booking
$50

This option will entitle the member to play on both days Tuesdays & Saturdays [between 18:00 to 20:00 / 9:30 am to 11:30 am}, only for 1 month or 8 sessions*.

This is not transferable.

* Church may be closed for their internal events and we will be notified if one of the sessions is not available for us.

January 2026 Booking
$50

This option will entitle the member to play on both days Tuesdays & Saturdays [between 18:00 to 20:00 / 9:30 am to 11:30 am}, only for 1 month or 8 sessions*.

This is not transferable.

* Church may be closed for their internal events and we will be notified if one of the sessions is not available for us.

Single Session for 3 Months **Only Tuesdays** Booking
$60

This option will entitle the member to play on one of days (either Tuesdays or Saturdays [between 18:00 to 20:00 / 9:30 am to 11:30 am}, only for 3 months or 12 sessions*.

This is not transferable.

* Church may be closed for their internal events and we will be notified if one of the sessions is not available for us.

Single Session for 1 Month Booking
$30

This option will entitle the member to play on one of days (either Tuesdays or Saturdays [between 18:00 to 20:00 / 9:30 am to 11:30 am}, only for 1 months or 4 sessions*.

This is not transferable.

* Church may be closed for their internal events and we will be notified if one of the sessions is not available for us.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!