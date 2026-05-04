KWIB RISE Gala Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Experience the beauty of the Okanagan with a curated wine tour for two from Kelowna Concierge. Join us on the Signature Sip West Kelowna Wine Tour, featuring tastings at four renowned wineries, breathtaking vineyard views, and an unforgettable day exploring BC wine country.
Cheers to an incredible day in the Okanagan! Value: $370
Starting bid
Enjoy a sophisticated alcohol-free experience with this beautifully curated non-alcoholic wine basket from Everyday Dry. Featuring a selection of premium non-alcoholic wines and thoughtful treats, this basket is perfect for celebrating, gifting, or simply indulging in a relaxing evening without compromise.
Cheers to all the flavour, connection, and enjoyment — alcohol free! Value: $100
Starting bid
Refresh, rejuvenate, and glow with an anti-aging laser treatment from Body Bar Kelowna. Designed to help improve skin tone, texture, and overall radiance, this advanced treatment offers a luxurious self-care experience with visible results. Treat yourself — or someone special — to a confidence-boosting experience focused on wellness, beauty, and feeling your best.
A little self-care goes a long way! Value: $550
Starting bid
Bring a touch of coastal charm into your home with this beautifully curated gift basket from Aristocrat Creations. This thoughtful collection includes a small beach-themed resin board, a candle flower bouquet, a set of elegant taper candles, and a 10 oz jar candle in one of their signature scents.
A perfect blend of beauty, warmth, and handcrafted elegance for any home or occasion. Value: $180
Starting bid
An immersive experience for women ready to rise.
This is more than an event. It’s a space for confidence, clarity, and connection — where powerful women gather to reclaim their worth, expand their vision, and step fully into what’s next. July 9-10th, 2026 • Kelowna, BC
What’s included
✓ Full access to all transformational sessions
✓ General admission seating
✓ All main stage presentations
✓ Intentional networking with like-minded women
✓ Access to curated vendor marketplace
✓ A day with all your new business besties Value: $497 US$
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a fresh new look with a gift certificate from IS Hair Salon. Whether it’s a cut, colour, style, or a little well-deserved pampering, enjoy a salon experience focused on helping you look and feel your absolute best.
Because confidence starts with great hair! Value: $150
Starting bid
Curated with care by the KWIB Board of Directors, this exclusive wine basket features a hand-selected collection of favourite wines from their private cellars. Thoughtfully chosen to celebrate connection, community, and exceptional taste, this one-of-a-kind basket is perfect for wine lovers and those who appreciate sharing memorable moments.
Raise a glass to women supporting women — one bottle at a time! Value $250
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!