KYPC Silent Auction 2025

Quran Art - “Alhamdulilah Rabil Alameen” - All Praise Due To Allah, The Lord of The Worlds.
Acrylic on Gallery Canvas
30"x24" with 2" thick border
Retail Value: $300
By: Samia
-Instagram @the_open_easel
Islamic Wall Art - “Al Rahman“ - The Most Compassionate.
Acrylic on Gallery Canvas
30"x24" with 2" thick border
Retail Value: $300
By: Samia
-Instagram @the_open_easel
Islamic Wall Art - “Al Raheem” - The Most Merciful”.
Acrylic on Gallery Canvas
30"x24" with 2" thick border
Retail Value: $300
By: Samia
-Instagram @the_open_easel
Islamic Wall Art - “Fabi-ayyi aalaa’i rabbikuma tukadhiban“ - “So which of the favors of your lord do you deny?” - Surah Ar-Rahman 55:13
Retail Value: $60
By: Samia
-Instagram @the_open_easel
“MashaAllah” wall Art. (Allah has willed it).
Retail Value: $20
By: Samia
-Instagram @the_open_easel
Allahu Akbar - (Allah is Greatest). Retail Value: $20
By: Samia
-Instagram @the_open_easel
Large Blessed Sandala Geometrical Box - Natural Acacia Wood
RETAIL VALUE: $135
Instagram - @nisbashawls
Paisley Cotton Shawl Light Weight
28" x 78"
RETAIL VALUE: $90
Instagram - @nisbashawls
Yemeni Cotton Shawl - Dark Brown and Green. RETAIL VALUE: $93
Instagram - @nisbashawls
Cotton Yemeni Shawl - Green, Beige & Oranage. Large Shawl about 40" x 78"
RETAIL VALUE: $91
Instagram - @nisbashawls
Children's book for ages 6-12yrs will explore Twenty-one virtues of the best teacher of all time.
RETAIL VALUE: $50.00
sabiqoun.com
Four Plush Muslim Puppets
Plush puppets are soft polyester.
RETAIL VALUE: $80
(itsybitsymuslims.com)
4 Books for ages 1-4yrs
*Animals Arabic/English Small Board Book
*Arabic Animals Small Board Book
*My First Alif Baa Taa Paperback Book
*Alif Baa Taa x4 Board Book
(By Sh. Ali Elsayed)
RETAIL VALUE: $55
(itsybitsymuslims.com)
Part 1 and Part 2 Set
Al-Kitaab fil Tacallum al-arabiyya with DVD's
Al-Kitaab: Part One and Part two develops skills in standard Arabic while providing additional material in both colloquial and classical Arabic. With new video material and revised and updated text and exercises, the bound-in and revised DVD supersedes both the former CD audio set and video DVD previously available only as separate items―making this singular volume a comprehensive whole for those immersed in the early and intermediate stages of learning Arabic.
Providing approximately 150 contact hours of college-level instruction, parts of this revised edition are updated with contemporary selections for reading comprehension. The organization of the chapters has been adapted to reflect the most current pedagogical developments. Audio tracks for vocabulary sections now allow students to hear a new word followed by a sentence using it in context with previously acquired vocabulary and grammatical structures, enabling students to build new vocabulary skills while reviewing old material.
RETAIL VALUE: $180
The ultimate Tajweed Workbook!
In this workbook you will find the tajweed rules explained visually with a clear and easy explanation, which is then followed by a hands-on activity and a quiz to help your children grasp the concept. The bitesize, engaging and colourful worksheets help your little ones to learn without feeling overwhelmed. The workbook allows your children to work independently helping them become more confident.
RETAIL VALUE: $49.00
Handmade Crochet Dolls by Syrian Refugees in Kayseri, Turkey.
Made with organic cotton, safe for babies.
Set of 3 Dolls
RETAIL VALUE: $90
Islamic Aqidah (Beliefs) for Children - What every Muslim must believe about Allah!
In this book we will be explaining, in a simple and easy to understand way, the 13 perfect attributes of Allah.
The perfect attributes of Allah are countless, however, there are thirteen perfect attributes of Allah that were mentioned repeatedly in the Qur'an and by Prophet Muhammad ﷺ. Because of this, the scholars of Islam agreed unanimously that it is a personal obligation upon the accountable Muslim to know these thirteen perfect attributes
Islamic Aqidah (Beliefs) for Children - What every Muslim must know about the Prophets of Allah!
In this book, we will explain the four attributes which every prophet must possess in order to be a prophet of Allah. We will also explain the traits that they share with the rest of us, and are permissible for them to experience as human beings.
RETAIL VALUE: $40
The Greatest of All Trees Children's hardcover sing-along book - Authored by Sh. Ali Elsayed
The Greatest of All Trees is a children's book and sing-along about the family tree of prophet Muhammad (pbuh).
All Muslims agree that sayyidna Muhammad (pbuh) is the greatest created being in Allah's creation. This book teaches kids that our prophet's forefathers, the men who carried his light throughout the ages, were also very special human beings. Therefore, by remembering their names and importance, we are honoring them and honoring Sayyidna Muhammad (pbuh)
Four Very Special Animals Children's hardcover sing-along book. Authored by Sh. Ali Elsayed.
"Four Very Special Animals" is Itsy Bitsy Muslim's third children's book and sing-along about four famous and very special animals who belonged to prophet Muhammad (pbuh).The book is also a fun quest to find out what makes these animals so special. It engages children in a very playful way to try and guess why these animals are very special. The aim is to get kids to indirectly understand, that being a Muslim and a follower of Sayyidna Muhammad (pbuh) is something they should make them feel happy and special!
RETAIL PRICE: $40
What is a Muslim Hardcover sing-along book. - Authored by Sh. Ali Elsayed
What is a Muslim? is a colorfully illustrated, musically rhythmic children’s book about what it means to be a Muslim. The idea behind the book is to inform the reader in a fun and simple way, about the basics of being a Muslim. Other than being a fun, colorful, musical and educational book, What is a Muslim? aims to teach children about the purpose of their Muslim identity. Most books on this subject, which one might find at the local mosque library, do a good job of explaining what the five pillars of Islam are, but they rarely mention the aims of practicing those five pillars. What makes our book different, is that it teaches the reader that being a Muslim is a vehicle for becoming a better human being; and, that practicing the five pillar should make us good, charitable, loving, peaceful and caring people.
(itsybitsymuslims.com)
The Month of ramadan is Here sing-along hardcover book. - Authored by Sh. Ali Elsayed.
"The Month of Ramadan Is Here" is A sing-along children's book about the amazing Hijri month of Ramadan. Through the colorful illustration and the rhyming text, Kids can easily learn the virtues and etiquette of the month Ramadan while having fun. The book is also a sing-along children's book with two audio versions to the text, one with music and one with vocals and duff (drums). The download code to the audio files of the song is included in the book for parents to download. The video and audio versions can also be streamed and downloaded on itsybitsymuslims.com
Large Deep blue plush prayer rug with padding. 31"x48"
RETAIL VALUE: $45.00
Sultan of Hearts:
Book 1 & Book 2
Prophet Muhammad details the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him. Available as a set of two volumes, the book is not simply a chronological look into the life of the Prophet but rather an exclusive look into his character, attributes, and qualities through the eyes of his companions and family most close to him.
Brimming with passion and emotion, Sultan of Hearts: Prophet Muhammad transports the readers to the Arabian peninsula centuries ago, as if lifting the constraints of time and space, allows them to discover and explore with freedom the Age of Happiness.
RETAIL VALUE: $48.00
3 Elegant Salaam sign bundle in Rose Gold Colour
19.5" x 6" with a 1" thickness.
There are two metal hooks on the back of each sign for the option of hanging on a wall or may be placed on a table/counter.
RETAIL VALUE $90
alsosophia.com
@alsosophia
Hand crafted and painted paper mache containers and purse from Jammu and Kashmir, India.
Set includes - 3 small containers with lids, pencil holder, decorative umbrella and purse.
RETAIL VALUE: $40
Hand crafted and painted paper mache containers and hand embroidered purse from Jammu and Kashmir, India.
Set includes - 2 small containers with lids, 1 medium container with lid, pencil holder, decorative umbrella and purse.
RETAIL VALUE: $50
Hand crafted and painted paper mache containers and hand embroidered purse from Jammu and Kashmir, India.
Set includes - 2 small heart shaped containers with lids, medium oval container with lid, pencil holder, and purse.
RETAIL VALUE: $40
Hand crafted and painted paper mache containers and hand embroidered purse from Jammu and Kashmir, India.
Set includes - 2 small containers with lids, medium round container with lid, decorative umbrella, and purse.
RETAIL VALUE: $40
Hand crafted wooden candle holders fromJammu and Kashmir, India.
8" Tall set
RETAIL VALUE: $30
Handcrafted and Hand painted paper mache coaster set from Jammu and Kashmir, India.
RETAIL VALUE $20
Handcrafted and Hand painted paper mache rose/gold/black coaster set from Jammu and Kashmir, India.
RETAIL VALUE $20
Unisex 150ml perfume. Fragrances of Orange Blossom, Jasmine, and Soft Musk.
RETAIL VALUE: $140
Delicately hand painted Beautiful Nalay'n Mubarak Acrylic painting on mounted canvas.
Measures: 14" x 11"
RETAIL VALUE: $65
By: Munizah Khan
Delicately hand painted Detailed Nalay'n Mubarak Art. Acrylic on Canvas roll, framed.
Measures: 17" x 11"
RETAIL VALUE: $100
By: Munizah Khan
This striking contemporary piece features the bold phrase "From the River to the Sea" set against a vibrant collage of watermelon slices. Presented in a bright green frame, the artwork blends graphic design with pop-art energy, making it an eye-catching addition to any collection. Ideal meaningful conversation starter piece for any home.
28" x 24" - Large
RETAIL VALUE: $120
By: URBAN UMMATI
This unique artwork, titled "Salatul Fatih", features beautifully crafted Arabic calligraphy arranged in the traditional Sandala silhouette. Set against a deep green background and framed with elegant gold edging, the piece contains Salatul Fatih Salawat famous among the Tijani Tariqa, and recited all over the world. With it's distinctive, Sculptural form, and it's rich colours, intricate lettering, and meaningful composition, makes it a standout piece for those who appreciate Salawat upon the Messenger of Allah (PBUH)
Measures: 32" x 20" (Large )
RETAIL VALUE: $150
By: URBAN UMMATI
This stunning piece features intricate Arabic calligraphy crafted in a rich gold finish, set against a subtly patterned backdrop inspired by traditional Islamic design. Mounted on an arched panel reminiscent of a mihrab, the artwork blends spiritual symbolism with modern elegance. A refined addition to any home or office, this piece celebrates heritage, artistry, and timeless craftsmanship. Retail Value: $300. Urbanummati.store
