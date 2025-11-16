KYPC Silent Auction 2025









Islamic Aqidah (Beliefs) for Children - What every Muslim must believe about Allah!





In this book we will be explaining, in a simple and easy to understand way, the 13 perfect attributes of Allah.

The perfect attributes of Allah are countless, however, there are thirteen perfect attributes of Allah that were mentioned repeatedly in the Qur'an and by Prophet Muhammad ﷺ. Because of this, the scholars of Islam agreed unanimously that it is a personal obligation upon the accountable Muslim to know these thirteen perfect attributes





Islamic Aqidah (Beliefs) for Children - What every Muslim must know about the Prophets of Allah!





In this book, we will explain the four attributes which every prophet must possess in order to be a prophet of Allah. We will also explain the traits that they share with the rest of us, and are permissible for them to experience as human beings.

