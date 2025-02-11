27th Edition of the Couche-Tard | Circle K Golf Classic

1 place on SVP Operations Stéphane Trudel Foursome
Package VP Operations Marc Gélinas
$9,427.95
1 place on VP Operations Eastern Canada Marc Gélinas Foursome
Package Merchandising BU Director Daniel Lapalme
$8,048.25
1 place on Merchandising and Food on Daniel Lapalme Foursome
Package BU Merchandising Category Manager Ludovic Gagnon
$9,025.54
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
3 places on Merchandising BU Category Manager Ludovic Gagnon Vézina Foursome
Package BU Merchandising Category Manager Francois Rousseau
$9,025.54
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
3 places on Merchandising BU Category Manager Francois Rousseau Foursome
Package BU Merchandising Category Manager Michel Matte
$9,025.54
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
3 places on Merchandising BU Category Manager Michel Matte Foursome
Package BU Merchandising Category Manager Catherine Turgeon
$9,025.54
3 places on Merchandising BU Category Manager Catherine Turgeon Foursome
Package BU Order Manager Charles Van Geenhoven
$9,025.54
3 places on our BU Command system Manager Charles Van Geenhoven Foursome
Package Global Marketing Melissa Lessard
$8,278.20
1 place on Marketing N-A Global Melissa Lessard Foursome
Package BA/NA Merchandising Pascal Prince
$8,278.20
1 place on Head of Merchandising on Pascal Prince Foursome
Package BA Merchandising Sylvie Savard
$3,257.63
1 place on Confection Category Senior Manager Sylvie Savard Foursome
Package BA Merchandising Nadia Muoio
$9,772.88
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
3 places on Merchandising North America Nadia Muoio Foursome
Package BA Merchandising Cynthia Moscato
$9,795.59
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
3 places on POP Brand Senior Manager Cynthia Moscato Foursome
Package BA Merchandising Olivier Denis
$9,025.54
3 places on Regional Junior Category Olivier Denis Foursome
Package BU Marketing Ludskye Exina
$4,311.56
1 place on BA Marketing Manager Ludskye Exina Foursome
Package Senior Director ATL Keith King
$4,311.56
1 place on Senior Operation Director Atlantique Keith King Foursome
Package Senior Director QC Luc Jubinville
$4,311.56
1 place on Senior Operation Director Quebec Luc Jubinville Foursome
Package Operations Director
$1,839.60
1 place on Operation Director Foursome
Package Distribution Center Director Steve Levesque
$4,311.56
1 place on Distribution Center Director Steve Levesque Foursome
Package Distribution Eve Fontaine
$5,403.83
3 places sur le quatuor de notre Gestionnaire Optiminsation Centre de distribution Eve Fontaine
Package Distribution Center Transportation Benjamin Carmel
$5,403.83
3 places on our Distribution Center Transportation Manager Benjamin Carmel Foursome
Package Distribution Center Buyer Alain Beausoleil
$5,403.83
3 places on our Distribution Center Buyer Alain Beausoleil Foursome
Package Fuel Director Hugues Paiement
$3,800
3 places on our Fuel Director Hugues Paiement Foursome
Package Fuel Manager Bruno Elemond
$5,403.83
3 places on our Fuel Manager Bruno Elemond Foursome
Package Fuel Coordinator Chantal Pelletier
$3,104.33
3 places on our Fuel coordinator Chantal Pelletier Foursome
Package Car Wash Manager Marc-André Roy
$5,403.83
3 places on our Car Wash Manager Marc-André Roy Foursome
Package Fuel Transportation Manager Martin Langlois
$5,403.83
3 places on our Fuel transportation Manager Martin Langlois Foursome
Package Construction Manager Martine Arsenault
$3,679.20
1 place on our Maintenance Manager Martine Arsenault Foursome
Package Construction Manager Eric Guinard
$3,679.20
1 place on our Maintenance Manager Eric Guinard Foursome
Package Fuel Maintenance Manager Jonathan Dubuc
$3,679.20
1 place on our Foursome Fuel Maintenance Manager Jonathan Dubuc
Package Construction Project Manager Henry Anderson
$5,403.83
3 places on our Construction Project Manager Henry Anderson Foursome
Package Construction Project Manager Marc Mathieu
$5,403.83
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
3 places on our Construction Project Manager Marc Mathieu Foursome
Package Construction Project Manager Daniel Duchaine
$5,403.83
3 places on our Construction Project Manager Daniel Duchaine.
Construction Package Project Manager Benoit Savard
$5,403.83
3 seats on the quartet of our construction project manager Benoit Savard
Package Construction Project Manager Daniel Courchesne
$5,403.83
3 places on our Construction Project Manager Daniel Couchesne Foursome
Package Construction Project Manage Sebastien Conte
$5,403.83
3 places on our Construction Project Manager Sébastien Conte Foursome
Package Affiliate's Director Line Moreau
$2,242.01
1 place on our Affiliate's Director Line Moreau Foursome
Package Affiliate's Category Manager Sophie Charest
$5,403.83
3 places on our Affiliate's Category Manager Sophie Charest Foursome
Package without any Couche-Tard employee
$3,851.66
4 golfers from your company without any Couche-Tard employee
Package 1 golfer on 1 foursome without any Couche-Tard employee
$1,149.75
1 golfer from your company paired with 3 other participants without any Couche-Tard employee
Package Security Loss and Prevention Jorge Lima
$2,299.50
3 places on our Security Loss and Prevention Jorge Lima Foursome
Package Real Estate Manager Stephany Nehme
$2,242.01
1 place on our Real Estate Manager Stephany Nehme Foursome
Package IT Director Mario Pietrantonio
$2,242.01
1 place on our IT Director Mario Pietrantonio Foursome
Package HR Director Joany Nadeau
$4,599
3 places on our HR Director Joany Nadeau Foursome
Sponsorship - Signage with your logo on all Golf Cars
$3,104.33
Sponsorship - Golf Cars Signage with your logo on golf cars of both courses.(this sponsorship does not include gaming rights)
Sponsorship - Golf ball with your logo on all balls
$3,104.33
Sponsorship - Golf balls - Your logo on golf balls given to all participants. (this sponsorship does not include gaming rights)
Sponsorship - Golf Towel with your logo on it
$3,104.33
Sponsorship - Golf towel - Your logo on golf towel given to all participants. (this sponsorship does not include gaming rights)
*NEW* Sponsorship - Golf bag name tag - Your logo on all golf bags
$3,104.33
Sponsorship - Golf bag name tag - Your logo on golf bags name tag given to all participants. (this sponsorship does not include gaming rights)
Package - Tasting hole No 1 (LARGE visibility on 2 fields)
$4,713.98
Your products offered exclusively by your volunteers on the hole number 1 which is on both courses and the mention on the screens during the dinner (included: Table, chair and poster with your logo). (this sponsorship does not include gaming rights)
Package - Tasting hole (1table by field)
$3,564.23
Your products offered exclusively by your volunteers on 1 hole on both courses and the mention on the screens during the dinner (included: Table, chair and poster with your logo). (this sponsorship does not include gaming rights)
Sponsorship - 1 Hole - Signage on the 2 fields
$862.31
Package Sponsorship - One Hole - Signage with your logo on the sponsored hole of both courses and on the screens during the cocktail (this sponsorship does not include gaming rights)
Package Sponsorship - Driving range
$862.31
Sponsorship - Driving range - Signage with your logo at the driving range and on the screen during dinner. (this sponsorship does not include gaming rights)
Package Sponsorship - Brunch - Signage with your logo
$1,379.70
Sponsorship - Brunch - Signage with your logo at the entrance of the dining room and on the screen during the dinner. (this sponsorship does not include gaming rights)
Package Sponsorship - Dinner - Signage with your logo
$1,379.70
Sponsorship - Dinner - Signage with your logo at the entrance of the dining room and on the screen during the dinner. (this sponsorship does not include gaming rights)
*NEW* Package Sponsorship - Cocktail - Signage with your logo
$1,379.70
Sponsorship - Cocktail - Signage with your logo at the cocktail location and on the screen during the dinner. (this sponsorship does not include gaming rights)
Add a donation for Couche-Tard inc.
$
