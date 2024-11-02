The Robitaille Families Association Shop

with the official coat of arms of the Robitaille of America
with the official coat of arms of the Robitaille of America
Blue LED Flashlight
CA$3
with keychain
with keychain
Keychain
CA$8
On the front side, the coat of arms of Robitaille,
on the back, the coordinates of our Association
On the front side, the coat of arms of Robitaille,
on the back, the coordinates of our Association
Deck of playing cards (blue motif)
CA$12
Deck of playing cards (red motif)
CA$12
Double deck of cards
CA$20
one blue deck, one red deck
one blue deck, one red deck
Greeting cards (set of 4 designs)
CA$8
Size 5½ in × 8½ in;
Illustration includes: ancestral Robitaille houses, commemorative monument and Robitaille coat of arms
Size 5½ in × 8½ in;
Illustration includes: ancestral Robitaille houses, commemorative monument and Robitaille coat of arms
Greeting card (small size)
CA$1
Dimensions: 4½ in × 5½ in
(minimum purchase: 4 cards)
Dimensions: 4½ in × 5½ in
(minimum purchase: 4 cards)
Coat of Arms on cardboard support
CA$10
In the heraldic colors of the Robitaille (size 8½ × 11 in)
In the heraldic colors of the Robitaille (size 8½ × 11 in)
Polo shirt - Large size
CA$25
Polo Sweater - Size X-Large
CA$25
Cap
CA$15
One size fits all
One size fits all
Bookmark with magnifying glass
CA$4
Size 1½ in × 5½ in
- including a handy ruler with imperial and metric measures.
Size 1½ in × 5½ in
- including a handy ruler with imperial and metric measures.
Robitaille Births and Marriages Directory
CA$999
Computerized directory of Robitaille births and unions (or variants: Robtoy, Rabetoy, Robitille, etc.). This version also includes known death dates. It includes nearly 12,000 births and 11,000 unions. Microsoft Excel format.
Computerized directory of Robitaille births and unions (or variants: Robtoy, Rabetoy, Robitille, etc.). This version also includes known death dates. It includes nearly 12,000 births and 11,000 unions. Microsoft Excel format.