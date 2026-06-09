The Tënk boutique

Great price!





We still have a few copies left of our beautiful calendar featuring 12 of the best Quebec documentaries ever streamed on the platform!

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⚠️ Please note that unfortunately, we do not offer delivery options. You can pick up your purchases at our offices, Monday through Thursday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., at 4001 Berri Street in Montreal.





If you really can’t make it in person, email us at [email protected] and we’ll be happy to find a solution! 📨