Blue, hand-drawn letters spelling "tenk" with eyes above the "e" are in the foreground, while red cursive text reading "le cinéma documentaire en ligne" and a small red cursor are in the background.
Tënk Canada

Offered by

Tënk Canada

About this shop

The Tënk boutique

2026 Calendar item
2026 Calendar
$11.50

Great price!


We still have a few copies left of our beautiful calendar featuring 12 of the best Quebec documentaries ever streamed on the platform!

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⚠️ Please note that unfortunately, we do not offer delivery options. You can pick up your purchases at our offices, Monday through Thursday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., at 4001 Berri Street in Montreal.


If you really can’t make it in person, email us at [email protected] and we’ll be happy to find a solution! 📨

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Tote Bag item
Tote Bag
$20.70

As part of our summer campaign, “Panser le réel,” we decided to launch a tote bag! ☺️

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⚠️ Please note that unfortunately, we do not offer delivery options. You can pick up your purchases at our offices, Monday through Thursday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., at 4001 Berri Street in Montreal.


If you really can’t make it in person, email us at [email protected] and we’ll be happy to find a solution! 📨

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item
item
item
item
item
$4.60

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!