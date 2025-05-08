Boutique The Essential

The Method in Chess by the famous trainer lossif Dorfman lossif Dorfman was born in 1952 at Jitomir (Ukraine). He learned to play chess when he was 8. He became a full-time player only on graduation from Polytechnique in 1974. His trainer was Michael Trosman who also trained Alexander Huzman, and Irina Krush and Alex Lederman in New York. In 1977 he became an IM, USSR champion and European champion. He was awarded the IGM title in 1978. His deep understanding of chess led to the honour of being invited to join Kasparov's team. He remained on that team for 4 world championship matches. In 1990, after the opening of the eastern borders, he came to live in France and placed his experience at the service of the national team between 1990 and 1992. He trained Etienne Bacrot (1993-1997 and 2002-2006) and Vesselin Topalov (1998). He won the French National Championship on his first outing in 1998. lossif Dorfman remains a feared opponent although today his world-wide reputation is based on his training talent. In 1993, GM lossif Dorfman was asked whether he would train a 10 year-old French boy E., whose ELO was already 1930. Both the child's father and his previous trainer; GM Eric Prié, knew that E. was gifted yet often ill at ease when facing new positions. lossif studied E.'s games in depth, compiling sound statistics on his errors, from which he determined that E. lacked the feeling for refutation and that he did not know how to react to changes in pawn structure or to continuations involving exchanges or how to handle delicate transition from one phase of the game to the next (from opening to middle game, from middle game to ending). lossif had to compile simple yet universally applicable rules which would help his young pupil in every situation. On the basis of his experience in training some very strong players, notably Kasparov, lossif designed tools to highlight critical positions and reveal those moments when the situation can be changed advantageously. These rules became the basis of his method. Once E. began to implement this method his progress was astonishing. His opponents were disconcerted by a level of mastery and feeling for strategy, unequalled in a child of his age. Quite naturally, within a few years, he became the youngest International Grand Master in the history of the game. As you will have recognized, the pupil was none other than the now well-known Etienne Bacrot. Today, lossif Dorfman keeps on using his knowledge to help gifted youngsters. The method is transparent. It can be understood and applied by any player and, because of its great efficiency, it has become a keystone in the edifice of modern strategic thought.

