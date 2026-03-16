The Golf Classic in support of La Maison des Collines 2026

GOLF AND DINNER Your ticket includes your day of golf, the golf cart, as well as your place for dinner. ⚠️ The tax receipt in the amount of $70 will be issued in the name of the ticket purchaser. Therefore, if each participant wishes to receive their own tax receipt, the tickets must be purchased separately. Tickets purchased in the same transaction will automatically be grouped in the same foursome. 🛑 If you purchased your tickets separately, but would like to play in the same foursome as other people, please write to the address below so that Mylène can group you together. Mylène Cloutier: [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected])
GOLF AND DINNER Your ticket includes your day of golf, the golf cart, as well as your place for dinner. ⚠️ The tax receipt in the amount of $70 will be issued in the name of the ticket purchaser. Therefore, if each participant wishes to receive their own tax receipt, the tickets must be purchased separately. Tickets purchased in the same transaction will automatically be grouped in the same foursome. 🛑 If you purchased your tickets separately, but would like to play in the same foursome as other people, please write to the address below so that Mylène can group you together. Mylène Cloutier: [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected])
DINNER ONLY
$75
DINNER ONLY Your ticket includes your place for dinner. ⚠️ The tax receipt in the amount of $35 will be issued in the name of the ticket purchaser. Therefore, if each person wishes to receive their own tax receipt, the tickets must be purchased separately. 🛑 If you purchased your tickets separately, but would like to be seated with other people, please write to the address below so that Mylène can group you together. Mylène Cloutier: [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected])
DINNER ONLY Your ticket includes your place for dinner. ⚠️ The tax receipt in the amount of $35 will be issued in the name of the ticket purchaser. Therefore, if each person wishes to receive their own tax receipt, the tickets must be purchased separately. 🛑 If you purchased your tickets separately, but would like to be seated with other people, please write to the address below so that Mylène can group you together. Mylène Cloutier: [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected])
Visionary Partner
$1,000
Included in your Visionary Partnership: Official recognition During the welcome remarks, a special thank you will be extended to highlight your commitment and valuable contribution to the event. Your brand image at the heart of the event Your logo will be integrated into the official visual displayed on each table. An essential presence that will ensure visibility with every participant during meals and conversations. Your banner, a key event landmark The banners provided by your company will be prominently displayed in strategic locations in the reception hall during dinner, ensuring optimal visibility among guests. Showcasing your products You have the opportunity to provide us with your promotional items, at your expense, which will be placed in key locations on the course and at the event site. Screen visibility Your logo will be integrated into the official visual presentation projected during the event, further strengthening your impact with participants. Featured presence on the course A sign displaying your logo will be installed on a tee box, giving you privileged visibility with participants. Digital reach We will publish a thank-you message on our social media platforms to highlight your support and increase your visibility within our online community. ✅ An advertising invoice will be sent by email to all our partners.
Included in your Visionary Partnership: Official recognition During the welcome remarks, a special thank you will be extended to highlight your commitment and valuable contribution to the event. Your brand image at the heart of the event Your logo will be integrated into the official visual displayed on each table. An essential presence that will ensure visibility with every participant during meals and conversations. Your banner, a key event landmark The banners provided by your company will be prominently displayed in strategic locations in the reception hall during dinner, ensuring optimal visibility among guests. Showcasing your products You have the opportunity to provide us with your promotional items, at your expense, which will be placed in key locations on the course and at the event site. Screen visibility Your logo will be integrated into the official visual presentation projected during the event, further strengthening your impact with participants. Featured presence on the course A sign displaying your logo will be installed on a tee box, giving you privileged visibility with participants. Digital reach We will publish a thank-you message on our social media platforms to highlight your support and increase your visibility within our online community. ✅ An advertising invoice will be sent by email to all our partners.
Committed Partner
$400
Included in your Committed Partnership: Screen visibility Your logo will be integrated into the official visual presentation projected during the event, reinforcing your impact among participants. Featured presence on the course A sign displaying your logo will be installed on a tee box, ensuring privileged visibility among participants. Digital reach We will publish a thank-you message on our social media platforms to highlight your support and increase your visibility within our online community. ✅ An advertising invoice will be sent by email to all our partners.
Included in your Committed Partnership: Screen visibility Your logo will be integrated into the official visual presentation projected during the event, reinforcing your impact among participants. Featured presence on the course A sign displaying your logo will be installed on a tee box, ensuring privileged visibility among participants. Digital reach We will publish a thank-you message on our social media platforms to highlight your support and increase your visibility within our online community. ✅ An advertising invoice will be sent by email to all our partners.
Add a donation for La Maison des Collines
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