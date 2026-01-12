La Traversée

La Traversée

The event for committed and purpose-driven leaders

200 Av. des Pins

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J2W 2J6, Canada

Foursome
$4,000

This package includes: green fee and golf cart, continental brunch, snack, one drink on the course, and the signature evening cocktail reception.

Individual Ticket
$1,000

The ticket includes: green fee and golf cart, continental brunch, light snack, one beverage on the course, and the signature evening cocktail reception.

Golf Clinic Experience & Access to the Signature Cocktail Reception
$575
New for 2026 ✔ Professionally led 5–7 golf clinic ✔ Signature evening cocktail reception
Cocktail reception Only
$350

A convivial gathering to connect, network, and celebrate our collective impact. Note: Included with the purchase of an individual ticket or foursome package.

Platinum Partner
$15,000

Maximum visibility throughout the event! Thank you for helping us change lives.

Gold Partner
$10,000

Your support makes a huge difference.

Silver Partner
$4,999

Thank you for standing with us to support victims.

Bronze Partner
$3,500

It's a privilege to have you by our side.

Scorecard Sponsorship
$3,500

Thank you for being where it matters!

Golf Cart Sponsorship
$3,500

Thank you for riding for La Traversée.

Dinner Sponsorship
$3,000

Your support makes a real impact.

Sponsorship for the cocktail
$2,500

Thank you for being by our side. Here's to your generosity.

Sponsorship for the welcome coffee station
$2,000

You will be associated with the golfers' welcome moment - around a good coffee and the first conversations of the day.

Sponsorship for the brunch
$2,000

Your support nourishes our mission.

Sponsorship of the ice cream station
$2,000

A refreshing break that adds happiness to the day.

Sponsorship of the oyster bar
$2,000

A gourmet moment that always creates a sensation.

Sponsorship activation on a hole
$1,500

This is where you need to be to change lives!

Sponsorship for the fruit kiosk
$1,500

Thank you for this delicious support.

Sponsorship for water bottles
$1,000

Thank you for this refreshing support!

Sponsorship for a hole on the course
$1,000

Thank you for hitting a winning shot for the people we support.

Add a donation for La Traversée

$

