INDVIDUAL REGISTRATION - NO FUNDRAISING (EVENT ONLY)

This is a general admission ticket. If you would like to pay less, simply return to head2core.org and click, I want to fundraise. Registration fees will be 50% off!!



For both recreational and competitive runners looking to push their limits, the Sanctioned 5K Run at La Classique Head2Core offers the perfect opportunity to clock a fast, official time on a world-class, certified race course. Designed for speed, this flat, precisely measured circuit provides the ideal conditions for setting a new personal best or even qualifying for future events.



With chip timing, official race certification, and clear pacing markers, every runner will have the chance to test their speed in a professionally organized setting. Whether you’re chasing a podium finish or looking to improve your time in a competitive field, this race is for you.