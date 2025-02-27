INDVIDUAL REGISTRATION - NO FUNDRAISING (EVENT ONLY)

Hosted by
This is a general admission ticket. If you would like to pay less, simply return to head2core.org and click, I want to fundraise. Registration fees will be 50% off!!
Relaxed 5 KM walk with friends and family around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve! With a hydration station along the way and plenty of encouragement from volunteers and spectators, you’ll be supported every step of the way.
For both recreational and competitive runners looking to push their limits, the Sanctioned 5K Run at La Classique Head2Core offers the perfect opportunity to clock a fast, official time on a world-class, certified race course. Designed for speed, this flat, precisely measured circuit provides the ideal conditions for setting a new personal best or even qualifying for future events.
With chip timing, official race certification, and clear pacing markers, every runner will have the chance to test their speed in a professionally organized setting. Whether you’re chasing a podium finish or looking to improve your time in a competitive field, this race is for you.
Exciting 10 KM walk with friends and family around the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve! With a hydration station along the way and plenty of encouragement from volunteers and spectators, you’ll be supported every step of the way.
For both recreational and competitive runners looking to push their limits, the Sanctioned 10K Run at La Classique Head2Core offers the perfect opportunity to clock a fast, official time on a world-class, certified race course around the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve! Designed for speed, this precisely measured 2-loop course provides the ideal conditions for setting a new personal best or even qualifying for future events.
With chip timing, official race certification, and clear pacing markers, every runner will have the chance to test their speed in a professionally organized setting. Whether you’re chasing a podium finish or looking to improve your time in a competitive field, this race is for you.
Experience the thrill of running a sanctioned half marathon on the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where speed meets endurance for a cause that matters! This officially sanctioned and chip-timed race offers a unique opportunity to push your limits on a fast, smooth, and high-performance circuit designed for racing excellence. With professional timing, a hydration station, and medical support along the course, you’ll have everything you need to chase a personal best.
Take on the ultimate test of endurance in this 3-hour cycling challenge on a closed Formula 1 race track, where precision, speed, and stamina come together for a great cause! Push yourself to the limit as you ride for maximum distance or take on the challenge of riding for pure time on a world-class, traffic-free circuit. With smooth asphalt, controlled conditions, and full race support—including hydration stations, medical assistance, and chip timing—you’ll have everything you need to go the distance.
Whether you're chasing a personal best or riding to support mental health initiatives through sport, this is your chance to experience the thrill of cycling on an F1 track. Register now and take on the challenge!
