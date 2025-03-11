The Football Québec Cup

Category MU16 Female/Male | 5v5
Eligible birth dates: 2010-2011
Tournament dates: April 26-27, 2025
Minimum 10 players
$225 taxes included per team + $15/player (billed separately and sent later)
MU14
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Category MU14 Female/Male | 5v5
Eligible birth dates: 2012-2013 (Benjamin)
Tournament dates: April 26-27, 2025
Minimum 10 players
$225 taxes included per team + $15/player (billed separately and sent later)
MU18
$275
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Category MU18 Female/Male | 5v5
Eligible birth dates: 2008-2009
Tournament dates: April 26 to 27, 2025
Minimum 10 players
$225 tax included per team + $15/player (billed separately and sent later)
Under-21 Men
$275
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Category MU21 Male | 5v5
Eligible birth years: 2004-2005
Tournament dates: April 26 to 27, 2025
Minimum 10 players
$225 tax included per team + $15 per player (billed separately and sent later)
Universitaire - Féminin
$275
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Catégorie Universitaire l Féminin | 5v5
Date de naissance éligibles*
Dates du tournoi : 26 avril 2025
275$ tx in. par équipe + 15$/joueur (facturés séparément et envoyés ultérieurement)
Minimum 10 joueurs(ses) : Les ajouts se font à la page suivante.
*Être un étudiant officiellement inscrit à temps partiel ou à temps plein, en règle, dans un établissement canadien reconnu pour la saison septembre 2024.
Collegiate Division 2 & University - Women
$275
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Collegiate Female Category | 5v5
Eligible Birth Dates*
Tournament Dates: April 26 to 27, 2025
Minimum 10 players
$225 incl. taxes per team + $15/player (billed separately and sent later)
*Be a student officially registered part-time or full-time, in good standing, at a recognized Canadian institution for the September 2024 season.
Collegiate Division 3 - Female
$275
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Category Female College | 5v5
Eligible birth dates*
Tournament dates: April 26 to 27, 2025
Minimum 10 players
$225 tax incl. per team + $15/player (billed separately and sent later)
*Be a student officially enrolled part-time or full-time, in good standing, at a recognized Canadian institution for the September 2024 season.
U21 Boys Category | 5v5 Eligible Birth Years: 2004-2005 Minimum 10 / Players Tournament Dates: April 26-27, 2025
Collegiate (Out of Province)
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Collegiate Girls Category | 5v5 Eligible Birth Years* Tournament Dates: April 26-27, 2025 Minimum 10 / Players
*Be a part-time or full-time officially registered student, in good standing, at a recognized Canadian institution in September 2024.
Université (Hors Province)
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Catégorie Universitél Féminin | 5v5
Date de naissance éligibles*
Dates du tournoi : 25 au 27 avril 2025
400$ tx in. par équipe
