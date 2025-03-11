The Football Québec Cup

Collegiate Female Category | 5v5 Eligible Birth Dates* Tournament Dates: April 26 to 27, 2025 Minimum 10 players $225 incl. taxes per team + $15/player (billed separately and sent later) *Be a student officially registered part-time or full-time, in good standing, at a recognized Canadian institution for the September 2024 season.

Collegiate Female Category | 5v5 Eligible Birth Dates* Tournament Dates: April 26 to 27, 2025 Minimum 10 players $225 incl. taxes per team + $15/player (billed separately and sent later) *Be a student officially registered part-time or full-time, in good standing, at a recognized Canadian institution for the September 2024 season.

More details...