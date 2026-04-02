La Dolce Vita Afternoon Tea

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About this event
Hamilton, ON L8R 2J9, Canada
An elegant Italian-inspired afternoon tea fundraiser featuring delicious desserts, sandwiches, fine teas, and a charming, inviting atmosphere, all in support of a meaningful cause. Guests will enjoy a delicious social experience while helping raise funds for the Charity of Hope through raffles and games. If you don't have your own fascinator, don't worry, you can purchase one at the event with proceeds going to Charity of Hope!
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