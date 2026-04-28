La Grande Journée VÉLO de la région de Mégantic !

Enregistrement obligatoire au Centre Sportif Mégantic , le matin de l'événement, à partir de 8h.

Bracelet obligatoire pour le départ de 10h.





Cette préinscription est non remboursable.



En participant à l’événement, le participant reconnaît que la pratique du vélo comporte des risques et accepte d’y participer à ses propres risques.



Le participant dégage les organisateurs du Grand Tour du lac Mégantic et du Grand Gravel Bike Lac-Mégantic de toute responsabilité pour les dommages matériels ou corporels pouvant survenir lors de l’événement.



Le participant autorise également les organisateurs à utiliser, sans compensation, les images ou vidéos prises lors de l’événement, sur lesquelles il ou ses enfants pourraient apparaître, à des fins promotionnelles.





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Mandatory check-in at the Centre Sportif Mégantic on the morning of the event, starting at 8:00 a.m.

A wristband is required for the 10:00 a.m. start.





This pre-registration is non-refundable.



By participating in the event, the participant acknowledges that cycling involves risks and agrees to participate at their own risk.



The participant releases the organizers of the Grand Tour du lac Mégantic and the Grand Gravel Bike Lac-Mégantic from any liability for property damage or bodily injury that may occur during the event.



The participant also authorizes the organizers to use, without compensation, any photos or videos taken during the event in which they or their children may appear, for promotional purposes.