Hosted by

Ecole la Mosaique

About this event

LA MO Encan (TEST non-actif)

Pick-up location

80 Queensdale Ave, East York, ON M4J 1Y3, Canada

Cottage Getaway by Lake Oxbow (4 days & 3 nights) item
Cottage Getaway by Lake Oxbow (4 days & 3 nights) item
Cottage Getaway by Lake Oxbow (4 days & 3 nights) item
Cottage Getaway by Lake Oxbow (4 days & 3 nights)
$300

Starting bid

Offer: Rustic cottage getaway on Lake Oxbow, 4 days & 3 nights

Value: 950$


Come enjoy nature while staying at Hemlock Cottage, a cozy and rustic, 3-bedroom cottage, at the Oxbow Lakeside Community Club near Huntsville, ON. The Oxbow Lakeside Community Club (OLCC) is a lesbian-owned, shared cottage communitym, LGBTQIA2S+ friendly.


Available dates: April 1 to June 26, or September 8 to September 30, 2026 (subject to availability). Hemlock Cottage is winterized and available year-round for rentals.


Some details about Hemlock Cottage:

· 3 bedrooms: 2 queen beds, 1 double bed

· child friendly

· dog friendly

· maximum capacity is 6 people including children

· Oxbow Lake is great for swimming and paddling

· exclusive use of our 2 stand up paddle boards


Cleaning fee: Recipient must clean property or pay 175$ cleaning fee and reservations made direclty with host.


 http://oxbowclub.com/cottages/hemlock/

Brick Labs Inc. - 3 camp days (school year only) item
Brick Labs Inc. - 3 camp days (school year only)
$100

Starting bid

Offer: 3 days of camp during the school year

Value: $350


Brick Labs, is a fully equipped event centre for parties, clubs, and activities built around a love of LEGO.


Package valid for school‑year camps.

https://bricklabs.ca/camps/


Locus Big Kids - 1 week of Camp (1386 Gerrard St. East) item
Locus Big Kids - 1 week of Camp (1386 Gerrard St. East)
$90

Starting bid

Offer: 1 Week (5 days) of camp (summer, winter, march break) or individual PA days)

Value: 300$


Locus Big Kids is Leslieville’s hub for summer fun, creativity, and adventure. Designed for children ages 4 to 10, our camp blends indoor excitement with outdoor exploration — all in a warm, community‑focused space.


Camp runs 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Options for extended care to 6 p.m. at an extra cost.


HIGHLIGHTS • Free Play & Guided Activities • Nature Adventures • Outings & Field Trips • Parks & Splash Pads


https://www.locusbigkids.ca/summer-camp

Leslieville School of Dance Gift Card item
Leslieville School of Dance Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Offer: Gift Card

Value: $100


Enjoy a $100 gift card for the Leslieville School of Dance & Music, valid for classes, camps, or items from the boutique.


LSDM offers programs for all ages and levels. With a thoughtful and inclusive approach to arts education, the school provides an environment where every student feels welcomed, supported, and inspired.


www.danceandmusic.ca

Jump for Joy Gift Card item
Jump for Joy Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Offer: Gift card can be used for individual summer camp days

Value: $75


A family‑run business accredited by HIGH FIVE®, Jump For Joy has been serving East‑end families for over eight years with safe, supervised play, affordable programs, and unforgettable birthday parties.


https://jumpforjoyplaycentre.ca/

Ma Première École - One Week of Summer Camp item
Ma Première École - One Week of Summer Camp
$145

Starting bid

Offer: One Week of Summer Camp

Value: Up to $470


This certificate entitles you to one week of summer camp at Ma Première École, with creative activities, games, outings to the park, and many activities in French.


Conditions

• Valid for 2026 summer camps

• Subject to availability

• Excludes the last two weeks of August

• Reservation required


https://www.mapremiereecole.org/summer-camp

TLC - 1 week Summer camp (24 - 28 August) item
TLC - 1 week Summer camp (24 - 28 August)
$190

Starting bid

Offer: One Week of Summer Camp

Value: $625


The Learning Common


Give your child a summer filled with fun, learning, and creativity! Our summer camp sparks curiosity, strengthens academic foundations, and helps children feel ready for the new school year.


📅 24–28 august
🕘 9 h to 15 h
👧 7–12 years
📍 Royal York & Bloor (Etobicoke)


https://www.thelearningcommon.org/summer-camp

Bob Acton Sports - 1 week of Summer Sports Camp item
Bob Acton Sports - 1 week of Summer Sports Camp item
Bob Acton Sports - 1 week of Summer Sports Camp item
Bob Acton Sports - 1 week of Summer Sports Camp
$120

Starting bid

Offer: One Week of Summer Sports Camp

Value: 400$


A pillar of the Beaches hockey and lacrosse training community, Bob Acton Sports offers many summer camp choices for kids aged 5–13 ans : hockey, soccer, ball hockey et multi-sport (lacrosse, baseball, rugby, soccer, Olympic sports).


https://bobactonsports.com/learn-about-bob-acton-sports/

Lice Squad Head Check Value Pack item
Lice Squad Head Check Value Pack item
Lice Squad Head Check Value Pack item
Lice Squad Head Check Value Pack
$30

Starting bid

Offer: Lice Squad Head Check Value Pack

Value: $85


Package includes:

  • one head check coupon at one of the Toronto clinics (note this is not a treatment, but the first step in identifying the problem)
  • two specialized lice combs
  • one preventative essential relief roll on
  • one children shampoo (tear, scent, and paraben free)
  • four small hand sanitizers
  • Copy of "Free Head Lice Help Kit" document.

https://www.licesquad.com/contact/lice-clinic-central-toronto-ontario/

Ma Première École - Saturday French workshops (3 x1 hr ) item
Ma Première École - Saturday French workshops (3 x1 hr )
$35

Starting bid

Offer: Gift certificate for 3 (1 hour session each) on Saturday morning French workshops

Value: $90


Fun and immersive French workshops for children and teens, grouped by age (3 years to adult).


Conditions

• Valid for 2026 workshops

• Subject to availability

Reservation required


https://www.mapremiereecole.org/saturdayfrenchworkshops

Davina's Swim House - Swiming Lessons Gift card item
Davina's Swim House - Swiming Lessons Gift card item
Davina's Swim House - Swiming Lessons Gift card
$45

Starting bid

Offer: Davina's Swimming Lessons gift card

Value: 150$


Davina’s Swim House provides personalized teaching lessons that engage children and adults, while centering their safety and comfort. The gift card card may be applied towards a variety of swimming lessons.


https://davinasswimhouse.com/about-us/

East York Tennis Club Gift Card item
East York Tennis Club Gift Card item
East York Tennis Club Gift Card item
East York Tennis Club Gift Card
$55

Starting bid

Offer: Gift card toward junior membership or various programs

Value: 175$


Toronto’s East York Tennis Club was established in 1950 in the former Borough of East York.  The club features five lit tennis courts, a clubhouse with updated washrooms/change rooms.


Use gift card toward Junior membership and programs such as after-care, camps, etc. offered by the club.


https://www.eastyorktennisclub.com/

Here and Now Music - Singing Lessons item
Here and Now Music - Singing Lessons item
Here and Now Music - Singing Lessons item
Here and Now Music - Singing Lessons
$45

Starting bid

Offer: 3 singing lessons

Value: 150$


Hear & Now Music provides personalized in-home music lessons across Toronto, with group instruction and camps available at our dedicated studio in the Beaches. We teach piano, guitar, and voice for children and adults, pairing students with carefully vetted teachers who focus on confidence, musicianship, and long-term growth.


Book 3 free singing lessons to launch your singing career!


https://www.hearandnowmusiclessons.ca/

Riverdale School of Music - Trial Package item
Riverdale School of Music - Trial Package item
Riverdale School of Music - Trial Package item
Riverdale School of Music - Trial Package
$55

Starting bid

Offer: 4 Lesson Trial package

Value: 174$


Accessible Music for All! Riverdale School of Music Trial package is the perfect way to explore music education without any long-term commitment. Lessons include: Violin, Piano, Guitar and Voice.


After 4 lessons, you can decide whether to continue with no obligation to sign up for the full year.


Note: The trial package is non-refundable and cannot be rescheduled or made up if missed.

https://riverdaleschoolofmusic.com/

Synergy Sports Medicine - Gift Basket item
Synergy Sports Medicine - Gift Basket
$70

Starting bid

Offer: Gift basket to include complimentary initial assessment

Value: 220$


Synergy Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation's expert sports medicine practitioners, movement therapists, physiotherapists, and wellness clinicians can help you address your pain and discomfort.


The gift basket contains:

  • One complimentary certificate for an initial assessment (valid for new client or previous client with new injury)
  • 2 therabands
  • 2 loops
  • 1 ball
  • 1 package of Fisiocrem

https://synergysportsmedicine.com/


Toronto Nature School - Day camp pass item
Toronto Nature School - Day camp pass item
Toronto Nature School - Day camp pass item
Toronto Nature School - Day camp pass
$30

Starting bid

Offer: Gift Card for one day of camp (PD day, Winter or March break)

Value: 90$

Toronto Nature School provides unique and immersive nature-based educational programs that are designed to help kids (grades 1-4) foster a deep connection with the natural world, while nurturing curiosity, resilience and a love for learning.


https://torontonatureschool.ca/

123 Petit Pas - French programming Gift card item
123 Petit Pas - French programming Gift card item
123 Petit Pas - French programming Gift card item
123 Petit Pas - French programming Gift card
$35

Starting bid

Offer: 100$ Gift Card towards any program and a copy of the bilingual book "How to make un ami"

Value: 116$


123 Petit Pas offers a mix of live virtual classes and pre-recorded programming designed specifically for children ages 0–9 and their parents by Madame Amy, a certified French teacher, mom of two bilingual boys, and founder of 123 Petits Pas Inc.


With a background in both theatre and education, Madame Amy brings storytelling, music, and movement into every lesson to make learning come alive.


https://123petitspas.com/

Ça va bien Tutoring Services item
Ça va bien Tutoring Services item
Ça va bien Tutoring Services item
Ça va bien Tutoring Services
$30

Starting bid

Offer: 100$ coupon for 2 tutoring sessions or towards the cost of summer camp

Value: 100$


At 'Ça Va Bien Toronto?', native French-speaking tutors provide personalized support in French, math, and science, to help every student learn, grow, and reach their full potential.


Anthony Infante, inspired by his French roots and a profound desire to share French culture and language, founded 'Ça va bien Toronto?' in Leslieville in 2019, with the aim of promoting proficiency in French and mathematics.


Address:1413 Gerrard St E 2nd Floor, Toronto, ON M4L 1Z5

https://www.cavabientoronto.com/

Red Tape Brewery - Gift package item
Red Tape Brewery - Gift package item
Red Tape Brewery - Gift package item
Red Tape Brewery - Gift package
$40

Starting bid

Offer: Gift basket includes 40$ gift card, beer glass and cap*

Value: 125$


Red Tape Brewery is a Toronto craft brewery that works with clients to design and brew bespoke beers, in addition to their line of craft beers at their Main and Gerrard location.


*merchandise may vary in design and color, not exact item shown in photo.


Red Tape Brewery, 159 Main Street
Toronto, ON M4E 2V9


https://shop.redtapebrewery.com/

Les Bougeottes - Gift Basket item
Les Bougeottes - Gift Basket item
Les Bougeottes - Gift Basket item
Les Bougeottes - Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

Offer: "Les Bougeottes" Gift Basket: includes French yoga, workout, and gymnastic card packs, gymnastic stickers and a 25$ gift card

Value: 126$

Learn!Play! Move! in French

Les Bougeottes’ mission is to inspire young people to enjoy moving by offering simple, playful tools that support active learning and overall development. Through their workshops, resources, and training, every moment of play becomes a chance to learn, grow, and nurture creativity and physical well‑being.


https://lesbougeottes.ca/

The Pink Studio Dance and Fitness - 1 Month unlimited pass item
The Pink Studio Dance and Fitness - 1 Month unlimited pass item
The Pink Studio Dance and Fitness - 1 Month unlimited pass item
The Pink Studio Dance and Fitness - 1 Month unlimited pass
$55

Starting bid

Offer: 1 month unlimited studio pass

Value: 170$


The Pink Studio (Danforth/Woodbine) is an inclusive fitness and dance studio that welcomes people at all levels. All classes are geared towards a beginner to intermediate level, with mixed variations to challenge students.


Classes include: Barre, Yoga, Pop Dance,Ballet, Pilates, Jazz, Tap, Bollywood, Hip-Hop and many more!


https://www.thepinkstudio.ca/

Rugbytots - 3 months subscription item
Rugbytots - 3 months subscription item
Rugbytots - 3 months subscription item
Rugbytots - 3 months subscription
$90

Starting bid

Offer: Three-month subscription to rugby classes offered on Saturdays

Value: 300$

Make your child's development more fun!

Rugbytots - Fun, structured play sessions take children on a journey of sporting imagination with engaging and energetic coaches supporting them as they learn how to catch, pass, kick, run with the ball and play as part of a team. Dynamic weekly play sessions for boys and girls aged 2-7.

Programmes are designed for each age group with energy, enthusiasm and excitement, creating a unique atmosphere that is engaging for parents and children alike.

https://www.rugbytots.ca/

'Box Délice'...valued at 105$ item
'Box Délice'...valued at 105$
$30

Starting bid

Offer: 'Box Délice' includes 3 gift cards

Value: 105$


EuroMarket: Gift card valued at 50$

https://euro-market.ca/


Euro Market - Épicerie Française is a specialty Montreal-based grocery store offering authentic European products, hard-to-find items like nostalgic snacks, cheeses, and French toiletries at reasonable prices. Delivery available to Ontario within 2-5 business days.


Papote Bakery: Weekly special bakery box valued at 35$

https://www.papote.ca/


Papote is a small-batch bakery located in the Danforth/Riverdale area, owned by Ludivine, originally from France. Artisanal cakes and pastries are made with high quality, local and seasonal ingredients.

Their baking workshops bring people to bake together in a welcoming place that feels a little bit like home.


Patisserie La Cigogne: Gift card valued at 20$

https://patisserielacigogne.com/


Pâtisserie La Cigogne is long time supporter of La Mosaique! The Danforth and Bayview locations specialize in Alsatian-style delicacies and traditional French pasties. Master pastry chef Thierry Schmitt, offers high-quality croissants, cakes, fancy chocolates, sweet and savory pies.

'Box Jeux'...valued at $100 item
'Box Jeux'...valued at $100
$30

Starting bid

Offer: 'Box Jeux' includes 3 gift cards

Value: 100$


Treasure Island Toys Ltd: Gift card valued at 50$

https://treasureislandtoys.ca/


Treasure Island Toys Ltd. is an independent, specialty toy store located in Toronto's Greektown/Riverdale neighbourhood. Known for its iconic pirate ship in the middle of the store, it has been a local staple since 1988.


Silly Goose Kids: Gift card valued at 25$

https://sillygoosekids.ca/


Silly Goose Kids is a long time supporter of La Mosaique!

A popular independent toy store on the Danforth, it is known for its carefully curated toys, books, and gifts for children. If you're looking for creative, educational, and high-quality toys, this is the place to go!


KIDS Fun Town: Gift card valued at 25$

https://kidsfuntown.ca/


Kids Fun Town is an indoor playground offering drop-in play and birthday parties where kids can enjoy an Inflatable Bouncy Castle, a Climbing Tower Play Structures, Workshops, Educational Kids Play-set Toys and much more!


'Box Amusement'...valued at 105$ item
'Box Amusement'...valued at 105$
$25

Starting bid

Offer: 'Box Amusement' includes 3 gift cards

Value: 105$


EWoWDay: “DIY Butterfly Wings” session valued at 40$ for 1 student.

https://www.ewowday.com/

 

Conditions:

·         Walk-ins only, Monday to Friday between 1-5pm

·         Valid for 3 months after March 29, 2026

·         Not available on Public holidays or long weekend holidays.


EWOWDAY DIY ("Do It Yourself") classes to encourage people to create, innovate, and express themselves through hands-on activities in a relaxed and supportive environment for all ages and genders. Workshops for all interests.


KIDS Fun Town: Gift card valued at 25$

https://kidsfuntown.ca/


Kids Fun Town is an indoor playground offering drop-in play and birthday parties where kids can enjoy an Inflatable Bouncy Castle, a Climbing Tower Play Structures, Workshops, Educational Kids Play-set Toys and much more!


AMAZING FUN PARK: 2hr pass to indoor fun park valued at 40$

https://amazingfunpark.ca/


Amazing Fun Park Mississauga's premier indoor family amusement park providing fun recreational activities, exciting rides, educational games, and entertainment in a safe and friendly environment for kids, families and individuals.


'Box Après-midi en Famille'...valued at 145$ item
'Box Après-midi en Famille'...valued at 145$
$40

Starting bid

Offer: 'Box Après-midi en famille' includes 3 gift cards

Value: 145$


Cineplex donation by School council: Gift card valued at 100$

https://www.cineplex.com/


Enjoy your favourite movie with your loved ones while munching on some popcorn and treats!


KIDS Fun Town: Gift card valued at 25$

https://kidsfuntown.ca/


Kids Fun Town is an indoor playground offering drop-in play and birthday parties where kids can enjoy an Inflatable Bouncy Castle, a Climbing Tower Play Structures, Workshops, Educational Kids Play-set Toys and much more!


Patisserie La Cigogne: Gift card valued at 20$

https://patisserielacigogne.com/


Pâtisserie La Cigogne is long time supporter of La Mosaique! The Danforth and Bayview locations specialize in Alsatian-style delicacies and traditional French pasties. Master pastry chef Thierry Schmitt, offers high-quality croissants, cakes, fancy chocolates, sweet and savory pies.

'Box Générosité'...Valued at $125 item
'Box Générosité'...Valued at $125
$30

Starting bid

Offer: 'Box Générosité' includes gift basket & 2 gift cards

Value: 125$


Old's Cool general store: Gift bag valued of 60$ consisting of a book, eye mask and treats.

https://www.oldscoolgeneralstore.com/


Old’s Cool is an East York staple . From their corner store at 250 Westlake Avenue, you can peruse a wide range of products, from groceries to novelty toys that are locally and internationally sourced. It's more than a general store, it is an inclusive community hub, with a free community fridge!


EWoWDay: “DIY Butterfly Wings” session valued at 40$ for 1 student.

https://www.ewowday.com/

 

Conditions:

·         Walk-ins only, Monday to Friday between 1-5pm

·         Valid for 3 months after March 29, 2026

·         Not available on Public holidays or long weekend holidays.


EWOWDAY DIY ("Do It Yourself") classes to encourage people to create, innovate, and express themselves through hands-on activities in a relaxed and supportive environment for all ages and genders. Workshops for all interests.


KIDS Fun Town: Gift card valued at 25$

https://kidsfuntown.ca/


Kids Fun Town is an indoor playground offering drop-in play and birthday parties where kids can enjoy an Inflatable Bouncy Castle, a Climbing Tower Play Structures, Workshops, Educational Kids Play-set Toys and much more!

'Box Détente'...valued at 90$ item
'Box Détente'...valued at 90$
$30

Starting bid

Offer: 'Box Détente' includes 3 gift cards

Value: 90$


EWoWDay: “DIY Butterfly Wings” session valued at 40$ for 1 student.

https://www.ewowday.com/

 

Conditions:

·         Walk-ins only, Monday to Friday between 1-5pm

·         Valid for 3 months after March 29, 2026

·         Not available on Public holidays or long weekend holidays.


EWOWDAY DIY ("Do It Yourself") classes to encourage people to create, innovate, and express themselves through hands-on activities in a relaxed and supportive environment for all ages and genders. Workshops for all interests.


kāer: 30 minute red light therapy session valued at 30$

https://kaer.ca/


Kāer brings together clinical care, movement, wellness, and community, delivering programs to provide women whole-life support at every life stage.

 

Targeted red light therapy focuses therapeutic light on specific muscles and joints to support localized recovery.


Judy’s Beach Café: Gift card valued at 20$

https://judysbeachcafe.ca/


Judy’s Beach Café is a social enterprise and registered charity that provides job training and meaningful employment for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities in the Beaches. A neighbourhood hub where customers delight in great beverages, wholesome food and a welcoming community.

'Box Go! Go! Go!'...valued at 110$ item
'Box Go! Go! Go!'...valued at 110$
$30

Starting bid

Offer: 'Box Go Go Go' includes 4 gift cards

Value: 110$


EWoWDay: “DIY Butterfly Wings” session valued at 40$ for 1 student.

https://www.ewowday.com/

 

Conditions:

·         Walk-ins only, Monday to Friday between 1-5pm

·         Valid for 3 months after March 29, 2026

·         Not available on Public holidays or long weekend holidays.


EWOWDAY DIY ("Do It Yourself") classes to encourage people to create, innovate, and express themselves through hands-on activities in a relaxed and supportive environment for all ages and genders. Workshops for all interests.


KIDS Fun Town: Two (2) Gift cards valued at 25$ each for total of 50$

https://kidsfuntown.ca/


Kids Fun Town is an indoor playground offering drop-in play and birthday parties where kids can enjoy an Inflatable Bouncy Castle, a Climbing Tower Play Structures, Workshops, Educational Kids Play-set Toys and much more!


Patisserie La Cigogne: Gift card valued at 20$

https://patisserielacigogne.com/


Pâtisserie La Cigogne is long time supporter of La Mosaique! The Danforth and Bayview locations specialize in Alsatian-style delicacies and traditional French pasties. Master pastry chef Thierry Schmitt, offers high-quality croissants, cakes, fancy chocolates, sweet and savory pies.

'Box Entre Girls'...valued at $90 item
'Box Entre Girls'...valued at $90
$30

Starting bid

Offer: 'Box Entre Girls' includes 2 gift cards

Value: 90$


Patisserie La Cigogne: whole cake serving 8 valued at $60

https://patisserielacigogne.com/


Pâtisserie La Cigogne is long time supporter of La Mosaique! The Danforth and Bayview locations specialize in Alsatian-style delicacies and traditional French pasties. Master pastry chef Thierry Schmitt, offers high-quality croissants, cakes, fancy chocolates, sweet and savory pies.


kāer: 60 minute Reformer Pilates session valued at 30$

https://kaer.ca/reformer-pilates/

 

Kāer brings together clinical care, movement, wellness, and community, delivering programs to provide women whole-life support at every life stage. This is a self-directed Pilates class.

'Box Duo'...valued at 125$ item
'Box Duo'...valued at 125$
$35

Starting bid

Offer: 'Box Duo' includes 2 gift cards

Value: 125$


Flourishing Sprouts: Gift card valued at 100$ to be used towards any of their services.

https://flourishingsprouts.com/


Flourishing Sprouts is a recreational activity center that offers children a variety of enriched programs including, camps, birthdays, events, and classes inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach to learning.


KIDS Fun Town: Gift card valued at 25$

https://kidsfuntown.ca/


Kids Fun Town is an indoor playground offering drop-in play and birthday parties where kids can enjoy an Inflatable Bouncy Castle, a Climbing Tower Play Structures, Workshops, Educational Kids Play-set Toys and much more!

'Box Gourmande'...valued at $95 item
'Box Gourmande'...valued at $95
$35

Starting bid

Offer: 'Box Gourmande' includes 3 gift cards

Value: 95$


EuroMarket: Gift card valued at 50$

https://euro-market.ca/


Euro Market - Épicerie Française is a specialty Montreal-based grocery store offering authentic European products, hard-to-find items like nostalgic snacks, cheeses, and French toiletries at reasonable prices. Delivery available to Ontario within 2-5 business days.


Patisserie La Cigogne: Gift card valued at 20$

https://patisserielacigogne.com/


Pâtisserie La Cigogne is long time supporter of La Mosaique! The Danforth and Bayview locations specialize in Alsatian-style delicacies and traditional French pasties. Master pastry chef Thierry Schmitt, offers high-quality croissants, cakes, fancy chocolates, sweet and savory pies.


Red Rocket Coffee: Gift card valued at 25$

https://www.shopredrocketcoffee.com/


Canadian-owned Red Rocket Coffee has three locations in the East of Toronto. Known for its space-themed branding and laid-back atmosphere, it serves a variety of specialty espresso drinks and house-made pastries. Redeem the gift card at any location.

'Box Marché'...valued at $125 item
'Box Marché'...valued at $125
$40

Starting bid

Offer: 'Box Marché' includes 3 gift cards

Value: 125$


Sanagan Meat Locker: Gift card valued at 50$ to be redeemed online or in store

https://sanagansmeatlocker.com/


Sanagan's Meat Locker is a premium butcher shop offering high-quality, locally sourced meats and prepared foods with a focus on ethical sourcing and supporting Ontario farmers. Shop online or at any of the 3 locations, such as their Gerrard/Coxwell store.


The Big Carrot: Gift card valued at 50$ to be redeemend in store or online

https://thebigcarrot.ca/


The Big Carrot Natural Food Market is a community-focused natural food grocery store located in The Carrot Common on the Danforth. It specializes in organic, local, and sustainably produced food and operates as a worker-owned co-operative.


Ambrosia Natural Foods: Gift card valued at 25$ to be redeemed online or in store

https://canada.ambrosia.ca/


Family-owned health food supermarket chain Ambrosia Natural Foods have opened their new Leslieville location at 1557 Queen St E. (Queen/Coxwell), offering a "one-stop shop" for organic produce, natural groceries, bulk foods, vitamins, and clean beauty products at competitive prices..

'Box Megafun'...valued at $115 item
'Box Megafun'...valued at $115
$30

Starting bid

Offer: 'Box Megafun' includes 4 gift cards

Value: 115$


Les Ateliers de Sophie: Create a personalized booklet valued at 20$. See @lesateliersdesophiee on Instagram for details.


Sophie is a francophone educator who is passionate about working with children. She creates personalized French-language coloring and activity booklets will reflect your child's uniqueness and bring joy.


Bonanza Food & Gifts: Gift basket value at 30$ with soft plushie

https://bonanzatoronto.com/


Small specialty food and gift shop in East York (near the Danforth area) known for selling international snacks, imported foods, and novelty grocery items...let your tastebuds find an adventure!


KIDS Fun Town: Gift card valued at 25$

https://kidsfuntown.ca/


Kids Fun Town is an indoor playground offering drop-in play and birthday parties where kids can enjoy an Inflatable Bouncy Castle, a Climbing Tower Play Structures, Workshops, Educational Kids Play-set Toys and much more!.


AMAZING FUN PARK: 2hr pass to indoor fun park valued at 40$

https://amazingfunpark.ca/


Amazing Fun Park is Mississauga's premier indoor amusement park providing fun recreational activities, exciting rides, educational games, and entertainment in a safe and friendly environment for kids, families and individuals.

'Box Méli Melo’'...valued at $130 item
'Box Méli Melo’'...valued at $130
$30

Starting bid

Offer: 'Box Méli Melo’ includes Bonanza gift basket & gift card for DYI workshop

Value: 130$


Bonanza Food & Gifts: Gift basket value at 90$ with various international goods to tantalize your tastebuds!

https://bonanzatoronto.com/


Small specialty food and gift shop in East York (near the Danforth area) known for selling international snacks, imported foods, and novelty grocery items...let your tastebuds find an adventure!


EWoWDay: “DIY Butterfly Wings” session valued at 40$ for 1 student.

https://www.ewowday.com/

 

Conditions:

·         Walk-ins only, Monday to Friday between 1-5pm

·         Valid for 3 months after March 29, 2026

·         Not available on Public holidays or long weekend holidays.


EWOWDAY DIY ("Do It Yourself") classes to encourage people to create, innovate, and express themselves through hands-on activities in a relaxed and supportive environment for all ages and genders. Workshops for all interests.

'Box Mini Fun'...valued at $70 item
'Box Mini Fun'...valued at $70
$20

Starting bid

Offer: 'Box Mini Fun' includes 3 gift cards

Value: 70$


KIDS Fun Town: Two (2) Gift cards valued at 25$ each for total of 50$

https://kidsfuntown.ca/


Kids Fun Town is an indoor playground offering drop-in play and birthday parties where kids can enjoy an Inflatable Bouncy Castle, a Climbing Tower Play Structures, Workshops, Educational Kids Play-set Toys and much more!


Patisserie La Cigogne: Gift card valued at 20$

https://patisserielacigogne.com/


Pâtisserie La Cigogne is long time supporter of La Mosaique! The Danforth and Bayview locations specialize in Alsatian-style delicacies and traditional French pasties. Master pastry chef Thierry Schmitt, offers high-quality croissants, cakes, fancy chocolates, sweet and savory pies.

'Box Niam Niam!'...Valued at 130$ item
'Box Niam Niam!'...Valued at 130$
$40

Starting bid

Offer: 'Box Niam Niam!' consists of 3 gift cards

Value: 130$


Patisserie La Cigogne: Gift card valued at 20$ and whole cake serving 8 valued at 60$ for total of 80$ value.

https://patisserielacigogne.com/


Pâtisserie La Cigogne is long time supporter of La Mosaique! The Danforth and Bayview locations specialize in Alsatian-style delicacies and traditional French pasties. Master pastry chef Thierry Schmitt, offers high-quality croissants, cakes, fancy chocolates, sweet and savory pies.


EuroMarket: Gift card valued at 50$

https://euro-market.ca/


Euro Market - Épicerie Française is a specialty Montreal-based grocery store offering authentic European products, hard-to-find items like nostalgic snacks, cheeses, and French toiletries at reasonable prices. Delivery available to Ontario within 2-5 business days.

'Box Régalade!' ...valued at 160$ item
'Box Régalade!' ...valued at 160$
$50

Starting bid

Offer: 'Box Régalade' includes 3 gift cards

Value: 160$


Aviator - Danforth: Gift card valued at 50$

https://www.aviatordanforth.com/


Aviator Danforth is a stylish neighborhood bistro on the east Danforth in Toronto, known for its relaxed atmosphere, creative menu, and strong brunch offerings.


Patisserie La Cigogne: Enjoy a whole cake serving 8 valued at 60$

https://patisserielacigogne.com/


Pâtisserie La Cigogne is long time supporter of La Mosaique! The Danforth and Bayview locations specialize in Alsatian-style delicacies and traditional French pasties. Master pastry chef Thierry Schmitt, offers high-quality croissants, cakes, fancy chocolates, sweet and savory pies.


EuroMarket: Gift card valued at 50$

https://euro-market.ca/


Euro Market - Épicerie Française is a specialty Montreal-based grocery store offering authentic European products, hard-to-find items like nostalgic snacks, cheeses, and French toiletries at reasonable prices. Delivery available to Ontario within 2-5 business days.

East York Gymnastics Club...valued at 50$ item
East York Gymnastics Club...valued at 50$ item
East York Gymnastics Club...valued at 50$ item
East York Gymnastics Club...valued at 50$
$15

Starting bid

Offer:Gift card valued at 50$ towards any sessions or programs offered by EYGC

Value: 50$


Since 1949, the East York Gymnastics Club has offered programs in gymnastics and trampoline for children starting as young as 6 months to adults, helping them develop motor skills, confidence, and a love of movement. For young athletes wishing to go further, Interclub, Provincial, and National competitive pathways are available.


Your child will train in a fully air‑conditioned 33,000‑sq‑ft facility, meticulously maintained and equipped with state‑of‑the‑art apparatus suitable for all ages.


A gift card that truly encourages physical activity and supports children’s growth and well‑being!


https://eastyorkgym.com/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!