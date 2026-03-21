LA MO Encan (TEST non-actif)

Offer: Rustic cottage getaway on Lake Oxbow, 4 days & 3 nights

Value: 950$





Come enjoy nature while staying at Hemlock Cottage, a cozy and rustic, 3-bedroom cottage, at the Oxbow Lakeside Community Club near Huntsville, ON. The Oxbow Lakeside Community Club (OLCC) is a lesbian-owned, shared cottage communitym, LGBTQIA2S+ friendly.





Available dates: April 1 to June 26, or September 8 to September 30, 2026 (subject to availability). Hemlock Cottage is winterized and available year-round for rentals.





Some details about Hemlock Cottage:

· 3 bedrooms: 2 queen beds, 1 double bed

· child friendly

· dog friendly

· maximum capacity is 6 people including children

· Oxbow Lake is great for swimming and paddling

· exclusive use of our 2 stand up paddle boards





Cleaning fee: Recipient must clean property or pay 175$ cleaning fee and reservations made direclty with host.





http://oxbowclub.com/cottages/hemlock/