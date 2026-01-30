Concours international d'orgue du Canada

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Concours international d'orgue du Canada

About this event

La Nuit de l'orgue ambient (Les Vespérales de l'orgue du Sacré-Cœur)

1471 Rue Ontario E

Montréal, QC H2L 1S3, Canada

Voluntary Contribution
Pay what you can

General Admission

"Solidarity" Ticket
$25

You appreciate Les Vespérales and would like to make an additional contribution to support the series. Your contribution goes directly toward supporting artist fees and the maintenance of the Sacré-Cœur pipe organ.

"Patron" Ticket
$50

You wish to support our mission and ensure the sustainability of Les Vespérales. Your contribution goes directly toward supporting artist fees and the maintenance of the Sacré-Cœur pipe organ.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!