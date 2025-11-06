La Société De Musique Bharatiya / Bharatiya Sangeeta Sangham

Offered by

La Société De Musique Bharatiya / Bharatiya Sangeeta Sangham

La Société De Musique Bharatiya / Bharatiya Sangeeta Sangham's Season's Pass and Membership

Household Season's Pass
$220

Renews yearly on: January 5

Specify names of individuals in the household clearly. The first 2 must be 18+ and will have membership.
All event privileges for ANNUAL year.

Individual Season's pass
$110

Renews yearly on: January 5

The member must be 18+.
All event privileges for ANNUAL year.

Student - Annual
$55

Renews yearly on: January 5

This gives privilege to all events for the calendar year. There are no Membership privileges.
Age 25-. Must be studying towards a degree in school, cegep or university.

BENEFACTOR ADULT LIFE MEMBER
$2,200

No expiration

Membership privileges for Life for single individual 18+.

Event Privileges like Single Season's pass for the first ANNUAL year only.

PATRON ADULT LIFE MEMBER
$1,100

No expiration

Membership privileges for Life for single individual 18+.

Event Privileges like Single Season's pass for the first ANNUAL year only.

Add a donation for La Société De Musique Bharatiya / Bharatiya Sangeeta Sangham

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!