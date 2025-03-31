Price of the ticket : $90 + tx GST $4,50 PST $8,98 - Your ticket to The King's Dinner presented by TD includes your access to the Feast, 1 glass of sparkling wine as well as a drink during the evening, various animations, plus the chance to win numerous prizes on-site.
Vegetarian Feast - Adult - $90 + tx
$103.48
Regular feast - 12 years old or less - $75 + tx
$86.23
Price of the ticket : $75 + tx GST $3,75 PST $7,48 - The ticket to The King's Dinner presented by TD includes the access to the Feast and two non-alcoholic beverages during the evening.
Vegetarian feast - 12 years old or less - $75 + tx
$86.23
Add a donation for Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France
