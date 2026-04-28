Kahanee Inc.

Hosted by

Kahanee Inc.

About this event

Laachi: Visual Stories

214 McDermot Ave

Winnipeg, MB R3B 0S3, Canada

Evening Admission
Pay what you can

This is a Pay What You Can ticket. Everyone is welcome!


A suggested minimum contribution of $10 helps cover food costs if you’re able. Any additional amount is always appreciated and directly supports our mission and future Laachi events. No one will be turned away!


Dinner & refreshments are provided for all guests, catered by our local favourite East India Company, including food, tea, coffee, and non-alcoholic beverages.

This ticket grants you full access to the evening’s curated storytelling experience, including:

  • Admission to a 2-hour intimate gathering/wprkshop
  • A warm, welcoming space designed for reflection, connection, and emotional safety
  • Complimentary dinner
  • The opportunity to contribute your expression to the final Laachi exhibition.
  • An invitation to future Laachi events and storytelling prompts. 
  • Ability to support local storytellers and meet other members of the community. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!