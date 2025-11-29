Lac Sante Family Recreational Society

Lac Sante Family Recreational Society

Lac Sante Family Recreational Society's Memberships 2025

Annual Family Membership - Main
$20

Valid for one year

Membership Fees are $20.00 per year per Family (Includes all Children under 18 Years Old)


If you are interested in adding your voice to the many members of this Society, please provide the information on the above form and email or mail it to us with the Annual membership fee of $20.00 per family. Monies go directly to facilities development and maintenance. We thank you ahead for your support!

Junior Member "Under 18"
Free

No expiration

Membership Fees are Free for all Members under 18 years old. But please list Members name, so we can generate a Trail Pass Card.

Additional Adult Family Members - Free
Free

Valid for one year

Membership Fees are Free for all Additional Members. But please list Members name, so we can generate a Trail Pass Card.

