Lac Sante Family Recreational Society's Memberships 2026/27

Annual Membership Fees are $20.00 per year per person (Excludes all Children under 18 Years Old) Valid Apr 1 to Mar 31st Annually





If you are interested in adding your voice to the many members of this Society, please provide the information on the above form and email or mail it to us with the Annual membership fee of $20.00 per person. Monies go directly to facilities development and maintenance. We thank you ahead for your support!