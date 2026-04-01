Lac Sante Family Recreational Society's Memberships 2026/27

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About the memberships
Valid until April 1
Annual Membership Fees are $20.00 per year per person (Excludes all Children under 18 Years Old) Valid Apr 1 to Mar 31st Annually
If you are interested in adding your voice to the many members of this Society, please provide the information on the above form and email or mail it to us with the Annual membership fee of $20.00 per person. Monies go directly to facilities development and maintenance. We thank you ahead for your support!
Valid until March 31
Membership Fees are "Free for all Members under 18 years old". But please list Members name, so we can generate a Trail Pass Card.
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