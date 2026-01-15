🍀 Lachine Legion 85/90 St. Patrick’s Day Celebration 2026 🍀

Hosted by
About this event
Homemade Stew Competition + Entry General Admission – Enjoy the event and compete for the grand prize in the Irish Stew Competition for a cash price and bragging rights!
Competition Rules:
- Bring large crock pots of prepared Irish stew and a ladle.
- Set up at 5 p.m. sharp. Judging starts at 6 p.m.
- Judges appreciate creative bribes—imagination is key!
- Have fun and get creative!
Following the winner announcement, everyone will have a chance to try the entries and vote for their favorite as well!
Tickets not available at the door!
General admission for one with Irish stew included. Join the fun and celebrate in true Irish style! 🎶
Tickets not available at the door!
Group Ticket – Includes reserved table seating for 6 to 12 guests and a shared pitcher of draft beer. ☘️🍺
Table location assigned by the Legion.
Tickets not available at the door!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!