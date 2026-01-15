Royal Canadian Legion Lachine Branch 85/90

Royal Canadian Legion Lachine Branch 85/90

🍀 Lachine Legion 85/90 St. Patrick’s Day Celebration 2026 🍀

3015 Rue Henri Dunant

Lachine, QC H8S 1R5, Canada

Stew Competition Entry with free General Admission
Free
Available until Mar 11

Homemade Stew Competition + Entry General Admission – Enjoy the event and compete for the grand prize in the Irish Stew Competition for a cash price and bragging rights!

Competition Rules:
- Bring large crock pots of prepared Irish stew and a ladle.
- Set up at 5 p.m. sharp. Judging starts at 6 p.m.
- Judges appreciate creative bribes—imagination is key!
- Have fun and get creative!

Following the winner announcement, everyone will have a chance to try the entries and vote for their favorite as well!

Tickets not available at the door!

General admission
$20
Available until Mar 11

General admission for one with Irish stew included. Join the fun and celebrate in true Irish style! 🎶

Tickets not available at the door!

Group Ticket / Reserved Table
$20
Available until Mar 11

Group Ticket – Includes reserved table seating for 6 to 12 guests and a shared pitcher of draft beer. ☘️🍺

Table location assigned by the Legion.

Tickets not available at the door!

