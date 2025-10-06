Lacombe FCSS Babysitting October 20th, 2025

A course for responsible youth at least 11 years of age who want to become a babysitter or may already be one. Our babysitting course covers the responsibilities of a babysitter, safety tips for children of all ages, first aid, mealtimes, stages of play and development, diapering babies, basic childcare skills, and what to do in case of an emergency. Each student will receive a Babysitter Handbook and completion card.



Please bring a doll or teddy bear (build-a-bear size) on the class day and a bagged lunch.