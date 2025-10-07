Lacombe FCSS Home Alone October 14th, 2025

An interactive safety training program for youth at least 10 years of age. This valuable safety program prepares youth for the important step of being home alone safely.



Being home alone can be uncomfortable and unsafe without some basic skills. Those safety, first aid, and comfort skills are covered in this course through interactive games and role playing. Let's work to keep our children safe and confident.



Home Alone is recommended before taking babysitter training.



Youth MUST be 10 years old to register.