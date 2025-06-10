Lacombe FCSS Teen Day Trips 2025

To bring: Water shoes or Crocs with straps (dollar store varieties are acceptable. These are the only types of footwear permitted—improper footwear will result in not being able to participate), weather appropriate/comfortable clothing, hat, water bottle, SPF, bug spray, snacks. Incase of inclement weather, the trip's replacement is TBD - but something fun and cool! Please arrive at LMC by 11:45pm, bus leaves at 12pm sharp. Pick-up at 4pm.