Lacombe FCSS Teen Day Trips 2025

To bring: Walking shoes, dressed for the weather, hat, water bottle, SPF, bug spray, snacks. In case of inclement weather, the trip will be replaced with art at the LMC. Please arrive at LMC by 12:45pm, bus leaves at 1pm sharp. Pick-up at 4pm.
Please only register for the waitlist once the trip is full and ticket options are no longer available. We will let you know when a spot becomes available for this day.
To bring: Swimsuit, towel, weather appropriate clothing, water bottle, SPF, snacks. In case of inclement weather, the trip will be replaced with bowling at Railside Bowl. Please arrive at LMC by 12:45pm, bus leaves at 1pm sharp. Pick-up at 4pm.
To bring: Closed-toe shoes (open-toe shoes NOT permitted), weather appropriate clothing, hat, water bottle, SPF, bug spray, snacks. Please arrive at LMC by 11:15am, bus leaves at 11:30am sharp. Pick-up at roughly 3:30pm.
To bring: Water shoes or Crocs with straps (dollar store varieties are acceptable. These are the only types of footwear permitted—improper footwear will result in not being able to participate), weather appropriate/comfortable clothing, hat, water bottle, SPF, bug spray, snacks. Incase of inclement weather, the trip's replacement is TBD - but something fun and cool! Please arrive at LMC by 11:45pm, bus leaves at 12pm sharp. Pick-up at 4pm.
To bring: Comfortable clothing and inside shoes (closed-toe), water bottle, snacks. Failure to bring inside shoes will require additional fees. Please arrive at LMC by 12:45pm, bus leaves at 1pm sharp. Pick-up at 4pm.
To bring: Weather appropriate clothing, comfortable shoes (closed-toe), hat, SPF, bug spray, water bottle, snacks. In case of inclement weather, the trip will be replaced with Fear Factor at the LMC. Please arrive at LMC by 11:45am, bus leaves at 12pm sharp. Pick-up at 4pm.
