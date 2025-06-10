Lacombe FCSS Teen Day Trips 2025

Registration - Tuesday, July 8th - Mini Golf & Ice Cream
CA$20

To bring: Walking shoes, dressed for the weather, hat, water bottle, SPF, bug spray, snacks. In case of inclement weather, the trip will be replaced with art at the LMC. Please arrive at LMC by 12:45pm, bus leaves at 1pm sharp. Pick-up at 4pm.

Waitlist Spot - Tuesday, July 8th - Mini Golf & Ice Cream
free

Please only register for the waitlist once the trip is full and ticket options are no longer available. We will let you know when a spot becomes available for this day.

Registration - Thursday August 7th - Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash
CA$20

To bring: Swimsuit, towel, weather appropriate clothing, water bottle, SPF, snacks. In case of inclement weather, the trip will be replaced with bowling at Railside Bowl. Please arrive at LMC by 12:45pm, bus leaves at 1pm sharp. Pick-up at 4pm.

Waitlist - Thursday August 7th - Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash
free

Please only register for the waitlist once the trip is full and ticket options are no longer available. We will let you know when a spot becomes available for this day.

Registration - Thursday, July 24th - Aerial Adventure Park
CA$20

To bring: Closed-toe shoes (open-toe shoes NOT permitted), weather appropriate clothing, hat, water bottle, SPF, bug spray, snacks. Please arrive at LMC by 11:15am, bus leaves at 11:30am sharp. Pick-up at roughly 3:30pm.

Waitlist - Thursday, July 24th - Aerial Adventure Park
free

Please only register for the waitlist once the trip is full and ticket options are no longer available. We will let you know when a spot becomes available for this day.

Registration - Tuesday, August 5th - Kayaking, Lacombe Lake
CA$20

To bring: Water shoes or Crocs with straps (dollar store varieties are acceptable. These are the only types of footwear permitted—improper footwear will result in not being able to participate), weather appropriate/comfortable clothing, hat, water bottle, SPF, bug spray, snacks. Incase of inclement weather, the trip's replacement is TBD - but something fun and cool! Please arrive at LMC by 11:45pm, bus leaves at 12pm sharp. Pick-up at 4pm.

WAITLIST - Tuesday, August 5th - Kayaking, Lacombe Lake
free

Please only register for the waitlist once the trip is full and ticket options are no longer available. We will let you know when a spot becomes available for this day.

Registration - Tuesday, August 12th - Trailhead, Fun Zone
CA$20

To bring: Comfortable clothing and inside shoes (closed-toe), water bottle, snacks. Failure to bring inside shoes will require additional fees. Please arrive at LMC by 12:45pm, bus leaves at 1pm sharp. Pick-up at 4pm.

Waitlist - Tuesday, August 12th - Trailhead, Fun Zone
free

Please only register for the waitlist once the trip is full and ticket options are no longer available. We will let you know when a spot becomes available for this day.

Registration - Thursday, August 21st - Corn Maze, Kraay
CA$20

To bring: Weather appropriate clothing, comfortable shoes (closed-toe), hat, SPF, bug spray, water bottle, snacks. In case of inclement weather, the trip will be replaced with Fear Factor at the LMC. Please arrive at LMC by 11:45am, bus leaves at 12pm sharp. Pick-up at 4pm.

Waitlist - Thursday, August 21st - Corn Maze, Kraay
free

Please only register for the waitlist once the trip is full and ticket options are no longer available. We will let you know when a spot becomes available for this day.

