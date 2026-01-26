Denim and Pearls

Ladies’ Night – Dinner & Live Band

Treat yourself to an unforgettable evening designed exclusively for the ladies. This special night brings together great food, great music, and great company—all in one vibrant, welcoming atmosphere.

What’s Included

A delicious buffet dinner , prepared with fresh, crowd‑pleasing flavours

Live band entertainment , featuring upbeat favourites and dance‑worthy classics

A relaxed, social setting perfect for friends’ night out, mother-daughter evening out (age of majority)or a well‑deserved personal escape

Silent auction, and games , adding a spark of excitement throughout the night

Whether you’re coming to unwind, dance, or simply enjoy a night away from the everyday routine, Ladies’ Night promises an experience that feels both special and effortless.