Metcalfe Agricultural Society

Hosted by

Metcalfe Agricultural Society

About this event

Denim and Pearls

2821 8th Line Rd

Metcalfe, ON K0A 2P0, Canada

Single Ticket
$75

Ladies’ Night – Dinner & Live Band

Treat yourself to an unforgettable evening designed exclusively for the ladies. This special night brings together great food, great music, and great company—all in one vibrant, welcoming atmosphere.

What’s Included

  • A delicious buffet dinner, prepared with fresh, crowd‑pleasing flavours
  • Live band entertainment, featuring upbeat favourites and dance‑worthy classics
  • A relaxed, social setting perfect for friends’ night out, mother-daughter evening out (age of majority)or a well‑deserved personal escape
  • Silent auction, and games, adding a spark of excitement throughout the night

Whether you’re coming to unwind, dance, or simply enjoy a night away from the everyday routine, Ladies’ Night promises an experience that feels both special and effortless.

Table of 8
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

table of 8, guaranteed to sit together.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!