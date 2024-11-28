Ladies Who Give Presents: La Dolce Vita

Company logo featured on LWG social media | Recognition by MC at the event | Company Name Prominently Displayed at Event | Reserved Table with Company Logo | Company logo on event invitation | Event Tickets (10)
Company logo featured on LWG social media | Recognition by MC at the event | Company Name Prominently Displayed at Event | Reserved Table with Company Logo | Company logo on event invitation | Event Tickets (10)
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Company logo featured on LWG social media | Recognition by MC at the event | Company Name Prominently Displayed at Event | Reserved Table with Company Logo | Company logo on event invitation | Event Tickets (10)
Company logo featured on LWG social media | Recognition by MC at the event | Company Name Prominently Displayed at Event | Reserved Table with Company Logo | Company logo on event invitation | Event Tickets (10)
Silver Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Company logo featured on LWG social media | Company Name Prominently Displayed at Event | Event Tickets (4)
Company logo featured on LWG social media | Company Name Prominently Displayed at Event | Event Tickets (4)
Bronze Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Company logo featured on LWG social media | Company Name Prominently Displayed at Event | Event Tickets (2)
Company logo featured on LWG social media | Company Name Prominently Displayed at Event | Event Tickets (2)
Table Sponsor
$500
Company Name Displayed on Table | Event Tickets (1)
Company Name Displayed on Table | Event Tickets (1)
Table of Ten
$1,450
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Event Tickets (10) | Guaranteed Seating Together
Event Tickets (10) | Guaranteed Seating Together
Gala Ticket
$145
Event Ticket (1)
Event Ticket (1)
Add a donation for Ladies Who Give Ontario
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!