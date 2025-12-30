Hosted by

FORT FRANCES LAKERS LTD.

Lakers Fishing Jersey Auction

740 Scott St, Fort Frances, ON P9A 1H8, Canada

#2 BARKER
$100

#2 BARKER

Nolan Barker jersey

#4 ROWSELL
$100

#4 ROWSELL

Bradyn Rowsell jersey

#5 GELDERLAND
$100

#5 GELDERLAND

Justin Gelderland jersey

#7 PESCH
$100

#7 PESCH

Judd Pesch Jersey

#8 CADDO
$100

#8 CADDO

Max Caddo jersey

#9 SCHUMACHER
$100

#9 SCHUMACHER

Tie Schumacher jersey

#10 SIMON item
#10 SIMON
$100

#10 SIMON

Gunnar Simon Jersey

#12 DESCHAMPS
$100

#12 DESCHAMPS

Carter Deschamps jersey

#13 WISEMAN
$100

#13 WISEMAN

Greg Wiseman jersey

#14 GOUIN
$100

#14 GOUIN

Pierce Gouin jersey

#15 HILLS
$100

#15 HILLS

Cooper Hills jersey

#16 GREER item
#16 GREER
$100

#16 GREER

Wyatt Greer jersey

#17 LAPLANTE
$100

#17 LAPLANTE

Dax Laplante jersey

#18 TOKARIWSKI
$100

#18 TOKARIWSKI

Daniel Tokariwski jersey

#19 VAN EPS
$100

#19 VAN EPS

Jace Van Eps jersey

#22 PETERS
$100

#22 PETERS

Carter Peters jersey

#23 WROLSTAD
$100

#23 WROLSTAD

Teagan Wrolstad jersey

#24 GREEN
$100

#24 GREEN

Zak Green jersey

#25 THIESSEN
$100

#25 THIESSEN

Carter Thiessen jersey

#27 NESSLER
$100

#27 NESSLER

Ty Nessler jersey

#29 KOETHLER
$100

#29 KOETHLER

Nolan Koethler jersey

#30 CATES
$100

#30 CATES

Brady Cates jersey

#34 FAGNILLI
$100

#34 FAGNILLI

Nick Fagnilli jersey

#79 BENDER item
#79 BENDER
$100

#79 BENDER

Ronnie Bender jersey

#3 - Customize
$110

Customize Lakers jersey #3 with a name bar of your choice.

#6 - Customize
$110

Customize Lakers jersey #6 with a name bar of your choice.

#11 - Customize
$110

Customize Lakers jersey #11 with a name bar of your choice.

#20 - Customize
$110

Customize Lakers jersey #20 with a name bar of your choice.

#21 - Customize
$110

Customize Lakers jersey #21 with a name bar of your choice.

#26 - Customize
$110

Customize Lakers jersey #26 with a name bar of your choice.

#28 - Customize
$110

Customize Lakers jersey #28 with a name bar of your choice.

#44 - Customize
$110

Customize Lakers jersey #44 with a name bar of your choice.

