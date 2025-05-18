Lalmba Canada's Online Silent Auction

WHL star Cole Reschny (F) - as the leading scorer on the WHL’s Victoria Royals, Reschny is now vying to be the first draftee from Victoria ever to be drafted to the NHL in the first round. Currently projected in the top 20 for this year's NHL draft, his 24/25 season included playing for the Victoria Royals (registering an incredible 92 points in the regular season and 25 points in just 11 games during the playoffs), Team Canada U18 in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup (winning gold) and U18 World Championship (alternate captain). Current Value $450 - Future Value - Possibly Priceless!

WHL star Cole Reschny (F) - as the leading scorer on the WHL’s Victoria Royals, Reschny is now vying to be the first draftee from Victoria ever to be drafted to the NHL in the first round. Currently projected in the top 20 for this year's NHL draft, his 24/25 season included playing for the Victoria Royals (registering an incredible 92 points in the regular season and 25 points in just 11 games during the playoffs), Team Canada U18 in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup (winning gold) and U18 World Championship (alternate captain). Current Value $450 - Future Value - Possibly Priceless!

More details...