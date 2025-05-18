Lalmba Canada's Online Silent Auction

Item #1 - The Gallery Tattoo Collective - Tattoo Basket
$250
Starting bid
Donated by the Gallery Tattoo Collective by award winning Canadian tattoo artist Cole Hooper - in this basket you will receive a $400 gift card for the tattoo of your choice, numbing products, and a selection of merchandise. Total Value - $500.00
Autographed Cole Reschny Jersey
$250
Starting bid
WHL star Cole Reschny (F) - as the leading scorer on the WHL’s Victoria Royals, Reschny is now vying to be the first draftee from Victoria ever to be drafted to the NHL in the first round. Currently projected in the top 20 for this year's NHL draft, his 24/25 season included playing for the Victoria Royals (registering an incredible 92 points in the regular season and 25 points in just 11 games during the playoffs), Team Canada U18 in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup (winning gold) and U18 World Championship (alternate captain). Current Value $450 - Future Value - Possibly Priceless!
Kenya Inspired Quilt
$200
Starting bid
This 64" X 80" long throw quilt is made with fabrics purchased in Kenya supporting our Lalmba seamstresses by Bev Hooper. Curl up on a rainy day or accent your room with a touch of Kenya! Total Value of Materials - $200 - Handmade - Priceless!
Three Drawer Cabinet
$250
Starting bid
Three drawer cabinet donated by Murphy Wall Beds and Highland Pacific Golf Course. Self closing drawers and excellent quality highlight this chest of drawers versatile enough for any room. Measures 20" X 28" X 18" Total Value: $550.00
"Wind's Work, Dallas Road" Watercolour - Anne Swannell
$200
Starting bid
Anne Swannell is a local Victoria artist working with all mediums. "Winds Work, Dallas Road" showcases this iconic walkway and its windswept cliffs.
