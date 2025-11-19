Lambrick Park Preschool & Childcare's Winter 2025 Online Auction

Dansko Birthday Party (2 hours; up to 15 friends) - valued at $220! For your pre-schooler (Ages 3-5), they will have fun in a creative dance class filled with dance movement, games, ribbons and costumes to dress up in. Your child and up to 15 friends will spend one hour with one of our fabulous instructors, while you make yourself at home in our kitchen area setting up the cake and presents. Children 6 years and up can boogie with one of our instructors to upbeat dance music, play fun group games, learn a dance and dress up in costumes. Your child and up to 15 friends will have an hour of dance and fun while you set up the remainder of the party. Winning bidder will be contacted directly by the fundraising team to arrange pickup at the Preschool. https://www.danskostudios.com/parties-rentals