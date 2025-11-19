Lambrick Park Preschool & Childcare's Winter 2025 Online Auction

Starting bid
An online gift code valid for one customizable Mini Macaron Pyramid from Bon Macaron Patisserie, valued at $90. Around 40 Macarons on a 4 tier pyramid wrapped in a cover easy to transport and ready to plate! These contain almond flour and are gluten-friendly, with dairy friendly options available. Gift code will be emailed to the winning bidder after Auction close. https://bonmacaronpatisserie.com/collections/all/products/pyramid
Starting bid
$25 gift card for Your favourite local market! Local family-owned market at 4101 Shelbourne St, open 8am-8:30pm everyday, offering Curbside pickup & Gordon Head delivery. Winning bidder will be contacted directly by the fundraising team to arrange pickup at the Preschool.
Starting bid
Make your next celebration unforgettable with a custom-designed cake created especially for you! The winning bidder will enjoy a made-from-scratch cake tailored to your theme, flavors, and style—perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, or any special occasion. Your cake will be lovingly crafted by a skilled pastry chef using premium ingredients and decorated to impress. Choose from a variety of flavors, fillings, and frostings to create a one-of-a-kind centerpiece that tastes as amazing as it looks! Details: Serves up to 15 people (customizable) Includes personalized design consultation Pickup/delivery date arranged with pastry chef (minimum 3 weeks’ notice). Expires December 2026. Value: $120+. Winning bidder will be contacted directly by Sarah.
Starting bid
Dansko Birthday Party (2 hours; up to 15 friends) - valued at $220! For your pre-schooler (Ages 3-5), they will have fun in a creative dance class filled with dance movement, games, ribbons and costumes to dress up in. Your child and up to 15 friends will spend one hour with one of our fabulous instructors, while you make yourself at home in our kitchen area setting up the cake and presents. Children 6 years and up can boogie with one of our instructors to upbeat dance music, play fun group games, learn a dance and dress up in costumes. Your child and up to 15 friends will have an hour of dance and fun while you set up the remainder of the party. Winning bidder will be contacted directly by the fundraising team to arrange pickup at the Preschool. https://www.danskostudios.com/parties-rentals
Starting bid
Falcon Gymnastics - Gym Bugs Class (10 classes) for ages 4-5 years old. January - March session. Valued at $230 - This 1 hour class (once per week), will help children learn the fundamentals of gymnastics movements. Gymnastics skills are for general gross motor development, coordination and lots of fun! Every child receives a ribbon upon completing the session. This is a class with no parent participation. Please see the website for schedule. Falcon Gymnastics is located at 721 Vanalman Ave. Winning bidder will be contacted directly by the fundraising team to arrange pickup at the Preschool. https://falcongymnastics.com
Starting bid
$50 to Maude Hunter's Neighborhood pub, located at the intersection of Shelbourne St and Cedar Hill Cross Rd! Maude Hunter’s Neighbourhood Pub is dedicated to the spirit of warmth, congeniality and hospitality represented so well by the original tiny store at the cross roads. Winning bidder will be contacted directly by the fundraising team to arrange pickup at the Preschool. http://www.maudehunterspub.ca/
Starting bid
An assortment of skincare products from Glow Jar Beauty plus a code for 15% off a future order! Includes full size French Vanilla Body Oil, Radiance Serum, and Hydrating Lip Treatment with applicator spoon, as well as mini size moisturizing face cream and a spa headband. Retail value approximately $138! Winning bidder will be contacted directly by the fundraising team to arrange pickup at the Preschool. https://www.glowjar.ca/
Starting bid
One Hour treatment of your choosing, either an Acupuncture session including intake, treatment with needles, moxa, cups or gua sha and lifestyle and dietary recommendations, valued at $140, or a Shamanic Healing: Shamanic healing is a spiritual and medical practice that aims to restore balance and harmony within the body, mind, and spirit. Using ancient methods, including soul retrieval, energy work, and plant medicine, this healing process addresses a wide range of emotional, mental, and physical issues, valued at $150! Winning bidder will be contacted directly by Marika. https://marikareidhall.com/
Starting bid
Gift card for a free cruise for 2 - $210 value! Relax in a hot tub as you explore the Upper Harbor and Gorge Waterway. Winning bidder will be contacted directly by the fundraising team to arrange pickup at the Preschool. For more info: https://hottubboatvictoria.ca [email protected]
Starting bid
Generously donated by a preschool family! 11” post, 21” from seat to ground minimum. This bike has had very little use, but does have some scratches. Winning bidder will be contacted directly by the fundraising team to arrange pickup at the Preschool.
Starting bid
This bundle includes so many great personal and cleaning products, plus a $50 gift card from Victoria's greener cleaner store - 100% Canadian-made biodegradable products for the conscientious cleaner! To keep waste down, these are supplied in refillable bulk and commercial packaging. Includes: 900g Ecologic laundry detergent ($17.99), 900g Ecologic Dishwasher detergent ($17.99), 235ml Ecologic fabric freshener ($7.99), 230ml Ecologic fabric stain remover ($7.99), 500ml Ecologic hair shampoo ($9.99), 500ml Ecologic hair conditioner ($9.99), 500ml Nature Power all purpose cleaner ($10.99), 500ml Sensibility face and body lotion ($15.99), and a Gift Certificate ($50). Total Value $148.92! Winning bidder will be contacted directly by the fundraising team to arrange pickup at the Preschool. https://victoriasoapexchange.com/
Starting bid
$100 gift card for Pristine Windows and Power Washing! Servicing homes, businesses, stratas and construction sites with window cleaning, power washing, gutter cleaning, de-mossing and repairs. Electronic gift card will be emailed to the winning bidder after auction close. See the website for more info and booking: https://pristine-windows.com/
Starting bid
Enjoy a rolling pub crawl through downtown Victoria, valued at $94.50! The 2.5 hour tour starts and ends at 1705 Store St. Victoria BC, with 3 stops at iconic Victoria pubs, including food and beverage discounts. Electronic gift card will be emailed to the winning bidder after auction close. See the website FAQ's for more info and booking: https://www.therollingbarrel.ca
Starting bid
Curious about where to start with exercise? In this 45-minute in-home session, Medical Exercise Specialist Roz Beddall will guide you through a brief full-body assessment and give you customized exercise suggestions tailored to your goals. A great way to kick-start healthier movement at any age! Value: $90. Winning bidder will be contacted directly by the fundraising team. http://www.rozbeddall.ca
Starting bid
A Nutrition Plan tailored for your needs to help you achieve your fitness goals, valued at $120! Generously donated by Preschool parent Kylie Matsumoto. Winning bidder will be contacted directly by Kylie.
Starting bid
This high chair, generously donated by a Preschool family, was only used for 6 months and is in like-new condition! Valued new at $299. Offers 6 growing stages from infant to big kid featuring infant head support and 3 recline positions, and a machine washable seat pad. Use the infant or toddler booster on a dining room chair and later convert to a youth stool. This highchair can seat two kids at once to grow with your family! Winning bidder will be contacted directly by the fundraising team to arrange pickup at the Preschool. https://www.gracobaby.ca/en_CA/High%20Chairs/SAP_2161432.html
Starting bid
Good for Any Two Acupuncture treatments in the student clinic at Pacific Rim College. May include needling, cupping, tui na or gua sha. Worth $70. Located downtown at 560 Johnson St #229. Winner bidder will be contacted directly by Marika. http://pacificrimcollege.janeapp.com
Starting bid
Valued at $120! Winner bidder will be contacted directly by Fraser.
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Slaters First Class Meats butcher shop in Oak Bay! Winning bidder will be contacted directly by the fundraising team to arrange pickup at the Preschool. https://www.slatersmeats.ca/
Starting bid
Valued at over $100 new! This lightweight and compact foot heater fits conveniently underneath your desk, keeping your feet warm and comfortable with an 8 hour continuous run time and automatic shut-off. Specs: 11" (H) x 13" (W) x 8" (D), weighs 4 pounds, 71-inch long power cord. Winning bidder will be contacted directly by the fundraising team to arrange pickup at the Preschool.
