Lamondance Arts Society

Offered by

Lamondance Arts Society

About the memberships

Lamondance Post-Seconday Contemporary Training Program

Admin Fee
$250

Valid until March 2, 2027

Administrative fee (Annual fee - Non-refundable)

- Covers application processing

- Includes general student support services

Incidentals & Production Fee:
$1,492

Valid until March 2, 2027

Incidentals & Production Fee (Annual Fee - Non-

refundable).

1. Incidentals:

This covers miscellaneous costs that students might encounter throughout the

program, including:

- Supplies needed for rehearsals and classes.

- Training Workshop Fees.

- Choreography and Music Licensing Fees.

- Travel expenses related to performances (Transportation Contributions):

While we don’t cover all travel expenses, this fee helps facilitate group travel

arrangements for shared transportation to performances and events.

These incidental expenses ensure students are fully prepared and equipped for

their dance journey.


2. Production:

This portion of the fee supports the various aspects of organizing and

executing dance productions, which include:

- Venue rental for productions, shows, and residencies at the theatre.

- Costumes necessary for shows.

- Stage setup, lighting, and sound systems for performances.

- Costs for hiring guest artists, choreographers, or instructors.

- Set design and construction.

- Marketing and promotion for events.

- Materials for programs and audience engagement.

Tuition (full payment)
$5,508

Valid until March 2, 2027

DOMESTIC STUDENTS

Total Tuition payable during the contract term: $5,508

Tuition Monthly
$612

Renews monthly

Please be sure to pay the first tuition monthly on the 1st day of the month to avoid the late payment fee!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!