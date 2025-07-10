Lamondance Post-Seconday Contemporary Training Program

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 2, 2027
Administrative fee (Annual fee - Non-refundable)
- Covers application processing
- Includes general student support services
Valid until March 2, 2027
Incidentals & Production Fee (Annual Fee - Non-
refundable).
1. Incidentals:
This covers miscellaneous costs that students might encounter throughout the
program, including:
- Supplies needed for rehearsals and classes.
- Training Workshop Fees.
- Choreography and Music Licensing Fees.
- Travel expenses related to performances (Transportation Contributions):
While we don’t cover all travel expenses, this fee helps facilitate group travel
arrangements for shared transportation to performances and events.
These incidental expenses ensure students are fully prepared and equipped for
their dance journey.
2. Production:
This portion of the fee supports the various aspects of organizing and
executing dance productions, which include:
- Venue rental for productions, shows, and residencies at the theatre.
- Costumes necessary for shows.
- Stage setup, lighting, and sound systems for performances.
- Costs for hiring guest artists, choreographers, or instructors.
- Set design and construction.
- Marketing and promotion for events.
- Materials for programs and audience engagement.
Valid until March 2, 2027
DOMESTIC STUDENTS
Total Tuition payable during the contract term: $5,508
Renews monthly
Please be sure to pay the first tuition monthly on the 1st day of the month to avoid the late payment fee!
