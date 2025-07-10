Lamondance Post-Seconday Contemporary Training Program

Incidentals & Production Fee (Annual Fee - Non-

refundable).

1. Incidentals:

This covers miscellaneous costs that students might encounter throughout the

program, including:

- Supplies needed for rehearsals and classes.

- Training Workshop Fees.

- Choreography and Music Licensing Fees.

- Travel expenses related to performances (Transportation Contributions):

While we don’t cover all travel expenses, this fee helps facilitate group travel

arrangements for shared transportation to performances and events.

These incidental expenses ensure students are fully prepared and equipped for

their dance journey.





2. Production:

This portion of the fee supports the various aspects of organizing and

executing dance productions, which include:

- Venue rental for productions, shows, and residencies at the theatre.

- Costumes necessary for shows.

- Stage setup, lighting, and sound systems for performances.

- Costs for hiring guest artists, choreographers, or instructors.

- Set design and construction.

- Marketing and promotion for events.

- Materials for programs and audience engagement.