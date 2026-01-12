Glenlake Hawks U11 T2 Green

Lamplighter- Ignite the Ice: Prize Raffle in support of Glenlake U11 T1 Green and U11 T2 Green

🏒 Certified Beauty Basket (1 ticket for $20)
$20

Unwind and recharge with this Certified Beauty — the ultimate self-care win. This luxurious collection is perfect for relaxing after a busy day at the rink or at home.


It includes a premium silk pillowcase for beauty sleep, a Face Spa Pro for at-home skincare treatments, an 8 piece high-quality skin care set by Zo Skin, a Stanley Tumbler to keep you hydrated, 2 ski passes to tear up the slopes, and a fun bonus pack of golf balls!


  1. Silk & Snow silk pillow case ($75)
  2. Braun FaceSpa pro Face Epilator ($100)
  3. Light Blue Stanley Tumbler 30oz ($45)
  4. 2 RCR Rockies cards- (2025/2026 ski/ride pass at Fernie, Kicking Horse, Kimberly or Nakiska) ($380)
  5. Vice White Tour golf balls ($30)
  6. Zo skin health by Dr. Zein Obagin ($350):

-Skin brightening facial Sheet (1 Masque)

-Complexion renewal pads (30 pads)

-2 bottles of Balancing Cleansing Emulsion (normal to sensitive skin) 60mL

-Gentle Cleanser (all skin types) 60mL

-Calming Toner pH Balancer 50mL

-Exfoliating Polish (0.57 oz)

-Illuminating AOX Serum (30mL)

-Carry Tote


Total estimated value: $980

AGLC license #766723

🍷Sip, Sparkle, and Savour Basket (1 ticket for $20)
$20

No Skates Required! This versatile wine bundle features red wine, Zinfandel, Prosecco, and Champagne, paired with two YETI Ramblers to keep the good times flowing long after the corks are popped. A goal-scoring prize that helps support our hockey kids—because every great season deserves a winning toast! 🏒🍷✨

  1. Horse Flowers Côtes du Rhône Red
  2. Freakshow Zinfandel
  3. La Marca Prosecco DOC
  4. Rose San Benedette
  5. Champagne Pol Roger
  6. 20 oz Yeti Tumbler (dark green)
  7. 20 oz Yeti Travel Mug (red)

Total estimated value: $280

AGLC license #766724

🍷Championship Cellar Wine Basket (1 ticket for $20)
$20

Play off Worthy Prize! Score big off the ice! This winning crate features 12 bottles of assorted wines, hand-selected to please every kind of fan. Whether you’re celebrating a big goal, a season win, or supporting our hockey kids, this crate is a championship-level prize.


Total estimated value: $260

AGLC license #766725

🧒 Kids’ All-Star Fun Basket (1 ticket for $20)
$20

A true hat-trick prize that keeps the fun going long after the final buzzer! 🏒🎉


This bundle is loaded with fun both on and off the ice. It includes a giant soccer ball and basketball for outdoor play, the Hockey Revolution My Passer to sharpen stick-handling skills, one week enrolment at Mint Ice Hockey camp to keep them cool, and a Bauer Mystery Mini for hockey fans who love a surprise.


For imaginative play and high-energy fun, kids will love the Peace Defender Robot Vehicle Set, a Pokémon Mega Building Set, and the Skins Pro Series Fury-X Blaster.


Complete with a reusable water bottle to keep you hydrated and Pocky snacks and Crumbl cookie gift cards to fuel every game and adventure, this basket brings together sports, creativity, and excitement in a truly winning combination.


Basket includes:

  1. Hurley Giant Soccer Ball ($30)
  2. Nike full size Basketball ($30)
  3. Peace Defender Robot Vehicle Set ($35)
  4. Hockey Revolution MY PASSER ONE TIMER For Dryland ($130)
  5. Bauer Mystery Mini ($35)
  6. 387 piece MEGA Dragonite building set ($35)
  7. XSHOT Skins Pro Series Fury-X Blaster ($20)
  8. Under Armour Water Bottle ($15)
  9. Pocky Cookies & Cream snacks ($10)
  10. Two $25 Crumbl Cookie Gift cards ($50)
  11. Enrolment at Mint Ice Hockey Camp August 9th to 13th, 2026 * camp at the Don Hartman NE Sportsplex in Calgary, Alberta in their choice of the following four age groups:

· U7 (2020 / 2021 born, boy or girl), value $249

· U9 (2018 / 2019 born, boy or girl), value $549

· U11 (2016 / 2017 born, boy or girl), value $549

· U13 (2014 / 2015 born, boy or girl), value $549


Enrolment cannot be exchanged for any other camp with MINT ICE Hockey Camps.

www.minticehockeycamps.com


Total estimated value: $949

AGLC license #766726

Final Buzzer Wine Basket 🏒🍷(1 ticket for $20)
$20

Raise a glass for a great cause! This fundraiser favorite features 10 bottles of assorted wines, thoughtfully selected to offer a variety of styles and flavors for every palate. Whether you’re celebrating a big win, hosting friends, or unwinding after a long day at the rink, this basket has the perfect bottle for every occasion.


Total estimated value: $220

AGLC license #766727

