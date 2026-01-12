Lamplighter- Ignite the Ice: Prize Raffle in support of Glenlake U11 T1 Green and U11 T2 Green

A true hat-trick prize that keeps the fun going long after the final buzzer! 🏒🎉





This bundle is loaded with fun both on and off the ice. It includes a giant soccer ball and basketball for outdoor play, the Hockey Revolution My Passer to sharpen stick-handling skills, one week enrolment at Mint Ice Hockey camp to keep them cool, and a Bauer Mystery Mini for hockey fans who love a surprise.





For imaginative play and high-energy fun, kids will love the Peace Defender Robot Vehicle Set, a Pokémon Mega Building Set, and the Skins Pro Series Fury-X Blaster.





Complete with a reusable water bottle to keep you hydrated and Pocky snacks and Crumbl cookie gift cards to fuel every game and adventure, this basket brings together sports, creativity, and excitement in a truly winning combination.





Basket includes:

Hurley Giant Soccer Ball ($30) Nike full size Basketball ($30) Peace Defender Robot Vehicle Set ($35) Hockey Revolution MY PASSER ONE TIMER For Dryland ($130) Bauer Mystery Mini ($35) 387 piece MEGA Dragonite building set ($35) XSHOT Skins Pro Series Fury-X Blaster ($20) Under Armour Water Bottle ($15) Pocky Cookies & Cream snacks ($10) Two $25 Crumbl Cookie Gift cards ($50) Enrolment at Mint Ice Hockey Camp August 9th to 13th, 2026 * camp at the Don Hartman NE Sportsplex in Calgary, Alberta in their choice of the following four age groups:

· U7 (2020 / 2021 born, boy or girl), value $249

· U9 (2018 / 2019 born, boy or girl), value $549

· U11 (2016 / 2017 born, boy or girl), value $549

· U13 (2014 / 2015 born, boy or girl), value $549





Enrolment cannot be exchanged for any other camp with MINT ICE Hockey Camps.

www.minticehockeycamps.com





Total estimated value: $949

AGLC license #766726