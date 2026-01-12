Lamplighter- Ignite the Ice: Prize Raffle in support of Glenlake U11 T1 Green and U11 T2 Green

Hosted by
Unwind and recharge with this Certified Beauty — the ultimate self-care win. This luxurious collection is perfect for relaxing after a busy day at the rink or at home.
It includes a premium silk pillowcase for beauty sleep, a Face Spa Pro for at-home skincare treatments, an 8 piece high-quality skin care set by Zo Skin, a Stanley Tumbler to keep you hydrated, 2 ski passes to tear up the slopes, and a fun bonus pack of golf balls!
-Skin brightening facial Sheet (1 Masque)
-Complexion renewal pads (30 pads)
-2 bottles of Balancing Cleansing Emulsion (normal to sensitive skin) 60mL
-Gentle Cleanser (all skin types) 60mL
-Calming Toner pH Balancer 50mL
-Exfoliating Polish (0.57 oz)
-Illuminating AOX Serum (30mL)
-Carry Tote
Total estimated value: $980
AGLC license #766723
No Skates Required! This versatile wine bundle features red wine, Zinfandel, Prosecco, and Champagne, paired with two YETI Ramblers to keep the good times flowing long after the corks are popped. A goal-scoring prize that helps support our hockey kids—because every great season deserves a winning toast! 🏒🍷✨
Total estimated value: $280
AGLC license #766724
Play off Worthy Prize! Score big off the ice! This winning crate features 12 bottles of assorted wines, hand-selected to please every kind of fan. Whether you’re celebrating a big goal, a season win, or supporting our hockey kids, this crate is a championship-level prize.
Total estimated value: $260
AGLC license #766725
A true hat-trick prize that keeps the fun going long after the final buzzer! 🏒🎉
This bundle is loaded with fun both on and off the ice. It includes a giant soccer ball and basketball for outdoor play, the Hockey Revolution My Passer to sharpen stick-handling skills, one week enrolment at Mint Ice Hockey camp to keep them cool, and a Bauer Mystery Mini for hockey fans who love a surprise.
For imaginative play and high-energy fun, kids will love the Peace Defender Robot Vehicle Set, a Pokémon Mega Building Set, and the Skins Pro Series Fury-X Blaster.
Complete with a reusable water bottle to keep you hydrated and Pocky snacks and Crumbl cookie gift cards to fuel every game and adventure, this basket brings together sports, creativity, and excitement in a truly winning combination.
Basket includes:
· U7 (2020 / 2021 born, boy or girl), value $249
· U9 (2018 / 2019 born, boy or girl), value $549
· U11 (2016 / 2017 born, boy or girl), value $549
· U13 (2014 / 2015 born, boy or girl), value $549
Enrolment cannot be exchanged for any other camp with MINT ICE Hockey Camps.
Total estimated value: $949
AGLC license #766726
Raise a glass for a great cause! This fundraiser favorite features 10 bottles of assorted wines, thoughtfully selected to offer a variety of styles and flavors for every palate. Whether you’re celebrating a big win, hosting friends, or unwinding after a long day at the rink, this basket has the perfect bottle for every occasion.
Total estimated value: $220
AGLC license #766727
