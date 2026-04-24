Land Based Pedagogy Summit

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Southwold, ON N0L 2G0, Canada
Enjoy 1 quarter of the program with access to all associated activities. You have the choice to choose between; Q1 - Land, Practice & Food Sovereignty, Q2- Harvest, Hunting & Responsibility, Q3- Reflection, Research & Knowledge Exchange, or Q4- Water & Renewal.
*This ticket requires you to book your own accommodations at best western stoneyridge using our discount code 13 moons*
This ticket allows you to use the rough camping space on site, participants must bring all of their own materials (tent, sleeping bag, blankets), this also covers dinner costs over the camp days of 1 quarter
This ticket grants you a seat for all four quarters, with access to all Q1, Q2, Q3, & Q4 activities!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!