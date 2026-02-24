LANGHAM CULTURAL SOCIETY

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LANGHAM CULTURAL SOCIETY

About this shop

Art & Nature Summer Children's Program

Deposit Session 1: July 6–9 & July 13–16
$80

If registering for more than one session, use MULTISESSION in the discount code space on the checkout page to get your deposit discount. 

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Deposit Session 2: July 20–23 & July 27–30
$80

If registering for more than one session, use MULTISESSION in the discount code space on the checkout page to get your deposit discount. 

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Deposit Session 3: August 4–7 & August 10–13
$80

If registering for more than one session, use MULTISESSION in the discount code space on the checkout page to get your deposit discount. 

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Deposit Session 4: August 17–20 & August 24–27
$80

If registering for more than one session, use MULTISESSION in the discount code space on the checkout page to get your deposit discount. 

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