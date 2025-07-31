Lanterns of Love- A Memorial Event 2025

Memorial Lantern Release on the Kemptville Creek.

Dock Time 7:00 PM.

We encourage you to arrive a little early to pick up your lantern and get ready for your special moment on the dock. To help ensure everyone has a chance to participate, we kindly ask that you limit your time on the dock to 10 minutes. After releasing your lantern, you’re welcome to enjoy the beautiful view from the park or nearby bridge as it floats away.