Latin Oscars New Year's Eve Celebration

General admission - Children (6 years to 12 years old )
$35
This ticket include a child seat, dinner buffet, desserts, water, coffee, Mariachi Latino Show, chance to be nominated to the Latin Oscars, free raffles for presents from our sponsors and dance
This ticket include a child seat, dinner buffet, desserts, water, coffee, Mariachi Latino Show, chance to be nominated to the Latin Oscars, free raffles for presents from our sponsors and dance
General admission - Children (O years to 5 years)
Free
This ticket include a child seat, dinner buffet, desserts, water, coffee, Mariachi Latino Show, chance to be nominated to the Latin Oscars, free raffles for presents from our sponsors and dance
This ticket include a child seat, dinner buffet, desserts, water, coffee, Mariachi Latino Show, chance to be nominated to the Latin Oscars, free raffles for presents from our sponsors and dance
General Admission Last minute tickets
$80
This ticket include a seat, dinner buffet, desserts, water, coffee, Mariachi Latino Show, chance to be nominated to the Latin Oscars, free raffles for presents from our sponsors and dance.
This ticket include a seat, dinner buffet, desserts, water, coffee, Mariachi Latino Show, chance to be nominated to the Latin Oscars, free raffles for presents from our sponsors and dance.
VIP Group Tickets
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
VIP specials
* Best table location around the dancing floor and Mariachi Latino Band*
* 2 bottles of wine or 1 bottle of tequila or 1 bottle of whiskey *
* 10 digital pictures of your guests sent to e-mail*
* VIP Tags for each guest*
* VIP access at the door*
This ticket also includes 10 seats, dinner buffet, desserts, water, coffee, Mariachi Latino Show, chance to be nominated to the Latin Oscars, free raffles for presents from our sponsors and dance.
VIP specials
* Best table location around the dancing floor and Mariachi Latino Band*
* 2 bottles of wine or 1 bottle of tequila or 1 bottle of whiskey *
* 10 digital pictures of your guests sent to e-mail*
* VIP Tags for each guest*
* VIP access at the door*
This ticket also includes 10 seats, dinner buffet, desserts, water, coffee, Mariachi Latino Show, chance to be nominated to the Latin Oscars, free raffles for presents from our sponsors and dance.
Add a donation for Latinos en Regina Association
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!